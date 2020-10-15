New trainees starting their career with Shropshire law firm

A Shropshire law firm with an award-winning training programme has taken on two new trainee solicitors.

Emma Cousins and Laura Jones

Emma Cousins and Laura Jones started at Lanyon Bowdler in September, continuing the firm’s commitment to training with the intention of developing leading lawyers of the future.

Training contracts with the firm usually cover a period of two years with each trainee experiencing four seats, each in different areas of law, one of which must be a litigious seat.

It means the trainees are exposed to many aspects of legal practice to enable them to decide which area of law they are suited to specialise in.

Laura graduated from the University of Sheffield in July 2016 and completed her LLM Legal Practice Course in July 2020.

Between her studies, Laura spent time travelling around South East Asia and working in law firms in Whitchurch, Shrewsbury, Sheffield and Birmingham. She is currently based in Lanyon Bowdler’s family department in Telford.

She said: “I am looking forward to my training contract at a firm with such a great reputation and having the chance to work with so many specialists in a variety of areas of law.

“I’m excited to have started within the family department, giving me the opportunity to experience a wide range of family law matters and to work with Legal 500 recommended solicitors.”

Emma graduated from the University of Liverpool in July 2017 and completed her LLM Legal Practice Course at the University of Law, Leeds in July 2018. She is currently based in Lanyon Bowdler’s Court of Protection department in Shrewsbury.

Emma said: “I am really excited to be starting my training contract with a recognised firm in the legal profession, and one which has such an excellent training programme.

“I’m looking forward to learning all about the day-to-day running of a well-established law firm after spending time working in-house at a housing association.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to experience different aspects of law in a practice and learn from accomplished lawyers.”

Kay Kelly, Lanyon Bowdler’s training partner, said: “We are delighted to welcome Laura and Emma to Lanyon Bowdler.

“They succeeded against tough opposition to achieve their training contracts with us, an opportunity which will provide them with an excellent grounding for what we hope will be successful careers in the legal profession.

“Lanyon Bowdler invests much time in training our future lawyers and providing them with the best start in their chosen career path. “During their time with us, our trainees work with experienced lawyers to ensure they receive the support, advice and guidance which will stand them in good stead in the future.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...