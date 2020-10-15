Midland Computers names house in Stay Telford charity scheme

Stay Telford, which supports homeless and vulnerable people in the area, has chosen Midland Computers to name one of the houses in their latest scheme.

Hedley Corcoran (Midland Computers) Anna-Marie Corcoran (Midland Computers) Kay Bennett (STAY) and Terry Gee (STAY) at the newly named Lavell House

Lavell House will provide accommodation for 3 individuals who have found themselves homeless and with nowhere else to turn.

Anna-Marie Corcoran, of Midland Computers, says: “My father (Stephen Mark Lavell) passed away on Christmas Day 2000. It is the 20th anniversary this year which coincidently is also the 20th anniversary of Midland Computers. It would be a lovely memory and testament for our children to acknowledge their Grandad they never met, but also to acknowledge the charity work that Midland Computers continues to support.”

2020 marks the 30th year of Stay Telford supporting homeless and vulnerable people in the area.

Kay Bennett, Operations Support Administrator at Stay Telford, says: “This year marks Stay’s 30th anniversary of providing accommodation and support to homeless and vulnerable people in Telford. 2020 has been a tough year for all and our client group are some of the most at risk of contracting Covid-19. We are therefore very grateful to Midland Computers for their continued support which has allowed us to take on another HMO and ensure another 3 people are able to get the help they need.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...