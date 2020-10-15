9.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 15, 2020
EvaStore charity golf day raises funds for Hope House

By Shropshire Live Business

A charity golf day held last month at Oswestry golf club raised over £3,000 which was this week presented to Hope House Children’s Hospice in Morda.

Bekki Fardoe (left) receives the cheque from Vicky Bradbeer
Bekki Fardoe (left) receives the cheque from Vicky Bradbeer

A total of 19 teams took part in the event which was organised by EvaStore Document Management of Artillery Business Park in Oswestry and held under strict current Covid-19 conditions and restrictions.

Vicky Bradbeer, of EvaStore, said: “This event is part of our on-going support for Hope House, as we currently store items donated to their shops which have to be isolated for 72 hours before being offered for sale, due to the current pandemic.

“The golf day included a number of additional competitions out on the course and a raffle of items kindly donated by local firms to help us raise a grand total of £3,300 and we had a perfect day for the event with fantastic weather and the course was in great condition.

“The winning team was aptly named ‘Winners Again’ – after winning the event last year – and consisted of Joe Poole, Chris Johnson, Simon Roberts and Darren Summer, so we are extremely grateful to everyone who supported us by entering a team, sponsoring a hole or donating a raffle prize and making it such a successful day.”

Assistant fundraiser for Hope House, Bekki Fardoe, added: “We are currently £1.5 million down on income this year as we rely heavily on the funds raised by our own events and by the many volunteers and supporters, large and small, through a multitude of events held across the region, which of course have all been cancelled over the past few months.”

“Therefore this very generous donation from EvaStore is even more welcome at this time and our thanks go to them and to the people who supported the golf day, which was one of the first events held when certain Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in September.”

