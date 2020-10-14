Shropshire IT company expands to increase resources for local businesses

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.

From left to right – Help Desk Technician at Bespoke Computing Rhiannon Copeman, Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, (Help Desk Technician), Office Administrator at Bespoke Computing Laura Watkiss

With current events putting a bigger strain than ever on businesses, Bespoke Computing is here to help. Having already extended their office working hours to be from 7am until 7pm, with the view of operating 24/7 soon, they decided to take their commitment to local businesses further and hire more help.

They have taken on three new members of staff during lockdown to include Bethany Mullen as a Marketing Assistant, Rhiannon Copeman as their Help Desk Technician and Laura Watkiss as their Office Administrator. They are now looking for the fourth recruit of the year to meet demand, increase resources for customers and continue to provide quality service throughout their business.

This expansion aims to increase resources for customers by improving and increasing support, customer service, and educational resources. Alongside the expert and dedicated services they offer, this also includes various free resources they regularly provide for business owners, such as weekly videos, podcast episodes, newsletters and relevant webinars.

With so many businesses facing the same struggles of having to adapt to a new way of operating, many local businesses have similar queries that need solving. To provide help and support to everyone, the team at Bespoke Computing decided to answer these queries via these mediums. It’s free, easy, and permanently available for any business owner who needs it.

Bespoke Computing have recruited three different staff members across three different departments, allowing for expert support for key areas of local businesses. Expanding and increasing their team and knowledge base has allowed Bespoke Computing to offer more insight and support to local businesses and encourage their growth as well as the continued growth of Bespoke Computing.

Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd, Mr Chris Pallett, said “”I am so incredibly proud of my team and their attitude to supporting our customers, and thankful to our clients for their loyalty and illimitable support”

“We are grateful to have been able to expand during such a difficult time for businesses which is why we’re so passionate about using it to give back. We are using our growth to support local businesses and keep their systems protected and working for them, allowing them to expand with support and protection. We are grateful people are reaching out to us and we will always be here to help however we can.”

