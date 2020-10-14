Shropshire Business Live TV to launch this month

Three Shropshire media organisations have joined forces to launch an exciting new broadcasting venture for the local business community.

Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business pictured in the new SBLTV studio based at Yarrington in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Business Live TV is a monthly magazine-style show which will be live streamed across a series of platforms.

It is being editorially supported and driven by the teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, featuring a mixture of news, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

The show will be produced and delivered by Yarrington, the award-winning event management company which has built a new TV studio at its headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Launching on October 22, Shropshire Business Live TV will be available to view on the channel’s own website, www.sbltv.co.uk, as well as Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live’s platforms.

Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business, will host the shows. He said: “With face-to-face interaction still severely limited, we’ve all been looking for new and innovative ways to get our messages across.

“For the past couple of years, our magazine has been involved in successful Shropshire Business Live breakfast seminars, run in conjunction with Nick Jones Wealth Planning.

“With these having been cancelled for the foreseeable future, and with the new Yarrington studio on our doorstep, we felt this would be a fresh and creative way for the business community to stay connected, informed – and hopefully entertained too.”

The first show will include a high-powered panel debate on the future of the Shropshire events and hospitality industry, plus a host of other studio guests and expert analysts.

Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live, said: “Shropshire Live and Shropshire Business are at the heart of the local business community, sharing news online and in print to thousands of business readers every month.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Yarrington with this new venture to create Shropshire Business Live TV, which I am sure will be a great addition and benefit to the local business scene.”

The new studio facility at Yarrington in Shrewsbury is ready for action

Mark Allsop, managing director of Yarrington, added: “Businesses want to connect and engage with their audiences while staying safe, and doing it through a TV show is a perfect solution.

“Our new studio facility here in Frankwell is ready for action, and we’re all looking forward to producing a fabulous new series of shows.”

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities

There are a range of sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for companies wanting to get involved, and broadcast their messages to a wide audience in a new and exciting way.

For more details, contact the team at www.sbltv.co.uk, or follow the channel’s Twitter account @tv_shropshire.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...