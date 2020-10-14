Owners over the moon to reveal store makeover after successful 100 days

A Shropshire couple has celebrated a successful 100 days since taking over a county high street business by revealing a stunning makeover for the shop.

Owners Derek and Maria Bowen at Moonshine & Fuggles

Derek and Maria Bowen toasted three months as owners of independent drinks retailer Moonshine & Fuggles in Ironbridge by showcasing the store’s new look on Saturday 3 October 2020.

The store was refitted and repainted during the week with a spectacular new bespoke light above the centrepiece 360 degree table. The transformation is part of ongoing investment in growing the business which the couple has steered forward despite being handed the keys during a pandemic.

Moonshine & Fuggles is based in the beautiful setting of the square, next to the world’s first cast-iron bridge, and now offers more than 300 gins, more than 100 whiskys, including rare and limited makes, plus 60 rums. The business also specialises in vodka, tequila, liqueurs, port, sherry, moonshine, ale, beers and English sparkling wines.

Mr Bowen said: “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic first 100 days as owners of this wonderful business and were really excited to unveil the new look. It was hard work but the customers’ reactions made it all worth it, with them telling us they were wowed by the difference.

“There’s lots more to come – this is just the first phase in our plans with the next phase including the launch of a new website in early November, alongside local deliveries.

“We will also offer taster evenings and pop-up gin bars for local events including corporate events, weddings and private functions, when permitted again.”

He added that it had been an interesting time to open a high street business but they were privileged to have the opportunity.

“We haven’t let what’s happening globally stop us from taking over this unique and much-loved venture. We’ve made sure Covid safety measures are in place for customers – and the support and encouragement from so many people has helped us to succeed despite any challenges faced.

“We’ve been given an amazingly warm welcome and we’d like to thank everyone for their kindness, support and custom in our first 100 days since opening, whether they’ve visited us, purchased from us or are among the 1,100 new people who have liked our business on Facebook. We’re now excited for the next 100 days and beyond.

“We feel really positive and honoured to be the owners of Moonshine & Fuggles and will continue to build on all that makes it the fantastic business it is.”

Mr Bowen was employed at a global level with footwear companies such as Timberland and Wolverine before taking over the business with Mrs Bowen, returning to the Ironbridge area in which he had previously lived and worked.

