Recognition for FBC Manby Bowdler in national guide

Expert legal teams at FBC Manby Bowdler are celebrating after they were recognised as being among the best in the country in the UK’s top independent guide to law firms.

The firm’s commercial litigation, agriculture and estates, contentious trusts and probate, and family departments were all “top tier” ranked in the Legal 500 publication. And more than 20 of the firm’s solicitors were individually recognised for the expertise and service delivered to clients.

Amongst them were the agriculture and estates team Partners Tom Devey and Sarah Baugh who the guide highlighted as the “go-to” landed estate lawyers in the region, thanks to their “thorough knowledge with practical application and an approachable attitude.”

The firm’s family department in Telford were also highlighted as being a strong, experienced and dedicated team. Partner Anne Thomson was acknowledged as energetic, industrious and focused and leading the team with a calm confidence and years of experience. It added: “It is a very sensible team that is also very good in a fight. The lawyers are the best in the area. Philip Cowell is very popular with clients and judges. He is a first-class lawyer and is extremely practical.”

Two other FBC Manby Bowdler lawyers were identified in the new guide as Rising Stars of the industry. They are Suzanne Tucker, from the Shropshire planning team and Kim Mears, in contentious trusts and probate, who the guide called an “excellent lawyer” who “takes time to make considered and well thought through decisions, so clients’ money is never wasted.”

The guide also highlighted the “amazing attention to detail” within the wider contentious trusts and probate team. It said: “Cases are prepared forensically, correspondence is detailed and used to actually advance the client’s case and the preparation for trial and/or mediation is second to none. The key strength of FBC Manby Bowdler is the diligence with which the team scrutinises every case to ensure the very best advice is given from the off.”

Commercial litigation specialist, Guy Birkett, was picked out as a Leading Individual in his sector, with his award-winning colleague, Charlotte Clode identified as one of the up-and-coming Next Generation partners.

FBC Manby Bowdler also received recommendations for its work in corporate and commercial, debt recovery, insolvency and corporate recovery, personal injury and clinical negligence, contentious trusts and probate, commercial property and family law.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said: “In a year that has been full of challenges for us and for our clients on so many fronts, it is a real reward for our team to be recognised for the superb work they do as trusted advisors in so many sectors.

“Because FBC Manby Bowdler puts such a focus on high quality customer service, backed by the top level expertise of its people, it’s all the more gratifying to receive recognition from this entirely independent publication.”

