New e-commerce website developed for 25th anniversary celebration

A Shropshire digital agency has designed and developed a brand new e-commerce website for EverEdge, who are celebrating their 25th Anniversary this year.

The new EverEdge mobile-friendly, e-commerce website

Source in Frankwell, Shrewsbury has worked closely with EverEdge for over 20 years and were asked to create a mobile-friendly, e-commerce website to maximise online sales and enable product enquiries.

Additionally, the expert team of in-house website designers and developers were tasked with building a bespoke, interactive tool that allows customers to select the shape, style and size of their desired planter to create a custom item for their garden.

The new site provides a solid online foundation for EverEdge with the customer journey being a focal point throughout the design process. This ensures ease of use for all customers and offers excellent user experience at every stage of the purchase process.

The result is an interactive and engaging site that provides a ‘look-book’ of inspiring project ideas for both commercial and domestic clients. A new suite of modern iconography and stunning illustrations were created and provide additional visual interest and complement the products perfectly.

Source is proud to share strong, long-standing relationships with all of our clients, and believe working in collaboration to understand and achieve their objectives is the key to any successful project.

