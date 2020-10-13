Bridgnorth toy shop relocating to new town centre premises

An established Bridgnorth toy shop is relocating to new premises in the town centre.

The ground floor shop at Waterloo House, Castle Terrace is to be the new home of Alley Katz toy shop

Alley Katz, a family run business, will be moving from their nearby premises at Waterloo Terrace.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The Waterloo House premises has for some years been occupied by a charity concern and became available owing to the current lease ending.

“It was identified by Alley Katz as being ideal for their requirements as a well-established Bridgnorth toy shop, enjoying an excellent reputation. We wish them continued success in their new domain.

“We have also been instructed by the owner of the property at Waterloo Terrace to market the premises vacated by Alley Katz.”

Alley Katz’s new premises at Waterloo House are conveniently situated just off the town’s main high street, close to a variety of local and national retailers, only a short walking distance from public pay and display car parks.

