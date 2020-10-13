Annual charity golf day is a hit

Staff from two Shropshire companies have renewed a friendly rivalry to raise cash for a charity that’s close to their hearts.

Martin Pitchford from Henshalls and Nick Jones from Nick Jones Wealth Planning with the cup

The teams from Henshalls Insurance Brokers and Nick Jones Wealth Planning took part in the second annual Bryan Cutter Golf Challenge competition at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club.

And the competitive colleagues raised £600 for the Severn Hospice in memory of Bryan who died earlier this year after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a much-loved colleague and friend at Henshalls, and was well-known across the Shropshire business community.

Henshalls director, Martin Pitchford, said: “It was a marvellous day. Lilleshall Hall Golf Club looked after us so well, and they presented the course in magnificent condition.

“We were delighted to have raised such a great total for a cause that means a lot to us all – it’s a wonderful way to honour Bryan’s life and his memory, and we’re looking forward to planning next year’s event already.

“As for the competition, it was a hard-fought challenge, with the Nick Jones team eventually coming out on top and keeping a firm hand on the trophy they won in the inaugural event at Shrewsbury Golf Club last year.”

Nick Jones, from Nick Jones Wealth Planning, in Shrewsbury, said: “The tournament created some really positive friendly rivalry, and we were delighted to help Henshalls raise money in Bryan’s memory.

“We’re very pleased to have retained the trophy despite some strong competition from the Henshalls team, and we’ll be aiming for a hat-trick of wins at next year’s event.”

As well as colleagues from both companies, the teams each included a golf professional – Jon Gidney (for Nick Jones Wealth Planning), and Mark Shervill from Lilleshall Hall Golf Club (for Henshalls).

To help boost the charity total still further, Mark Shervill also auctioned off two coaching playing lessons.

