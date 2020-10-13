Aaron & Partners launches international department to tackle Brexit challenges

Legal firm Aaron & Partners has announced the launch of a new international department to support businesses in the UK and overseas with just over two months until the end of the Brexit transition period.

Stuart Haynes, a Partner in the Corporate and Commercial Law team at Aaron & Partners

Aarons International, which is headed up by Stuart Haynes, a Corporate and Commercial Law Partner at the Shrewsbury-based firm, has been created to formalise the support to businesses and individuals already offered by the firm in international matters ranging from corporate commercial, intellectual property, employment, real estate, dispute resolution and immigration.

Stuart, who is a long-standing member of the International Advisory Group (IAG) – a worldwide network of legal, accountancy and corporate finance professionals – has spent more than 20 years working with businesses needing legal support across different countries.

He said: “The end of the transition period with the EU at the end of this year will have far-reaching implications for businesses both in the UK and overseas, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve seen a significant increase in the demand for specialist legal advice.

“Whilst Brexit could provide huge opportunities for many businesses, we have already seen some of the challenges that many are facing – everything from employment to real estate and transport could be implicated. And of course, we don’t yet know what the new relationship between the UK and EU will look like, so there’s a lot of uncertainty.

“In response to the demand, we have pulled together a dedicated team of highly experienced lawyers across the firm who can provide expert support to businesses based in or outside of the UK throughout this challenging period.”

The Aarons International team will be made up of individuals from across the firm’s specialist departments including; Corporate & Commercial, Employment, Dispute Resolution, Planning, Environmental, Energy & Regulatory, Real Estate and Family.

“IAG membership has helped us build strong relationships with fellow law firms of similar calibre, meaning local knowledge and expertise is on hand across more than 70 countries worldwide,” Stuart continued.

“All of our teams have just been recognised again as some of the best in their fields through the annual Legal 500 rankings, so I’m very proud to be leading Aarons International. I have no doubt that with our experience and international contacts, the department will be a huge asset for businesses now and in the future.”

Aarons International can be found on the Department for International Trade’s Export Directory which assists UK and foreign businesses to find trusted professional advisors as well as offering resources for businesses looking to expand overseas.

