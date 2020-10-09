Lanyon Bowdler highlighted as being one of the best for client service

A Shropshire law firm has been named by a respected national guide as being one of the best in the West Midlands for providing excellent service to its clients.

Managing partner, Brian Evans

The Legal 500 guide ranks law firms based on independent research – and Lanyon Bowdler was among the best-performing firms in the West Midlands in the guide’s client service survey.

In The Legal 500 guide itself, Lanyon Bowdler is highlighted for its expertise across 13 practice areas, including being ranked at Tier 1 for agriculture and estates for the fourth year in a row, and maintaining Tier 2 rankings for personal injury; commercial litigation; commercial property; and personal tax, trusts and probate.

It has been ranked in a higher tier this year for corporate and commercial, recognising the growth of this busy team.

The guide is based on feedback from clients, barristers and professionals, who score law firms across a range of criteria, and the directory’s separate client service benchmarking survey gave Lanyon Bowdler its highest scores for the firm’s ‘communication and case matter management’.

Managing partner, Brian Evans, said he was proud of the firm’s standings in the guide.

“The Legal 500 is a highly-respected guide in the profession because it is based on direct feedback from clients,” he said.

“We are therefore extremely pleased that we received our highest scores for how we manage our cases and communicate with our clients.

“Our strapline is ‘Our People, Your Team’ and this independent verification from The Legal 500’s research demonstrates our clients very much feel we deliver on that.

“It’s also pleasing to see that our expertise across so many practice areas has once again been highlighted by the guide, particularly our agriculture and estates team being placed in Tier 1 for the fourth year running.

“I would like to thank everyone in the Lanyon Bowdler team for their dedication to always aiming to achieve the very best outcomes for their clients. It’s clear from the results of this independent research that our clients are very satisfied with the level of service they receive from the firm, which is heartening to see.”

As well as the 13 practice areas included in the guide, a number of Lanyon Bowdler’s lawyers are named as recommended lawyers in The Legal 500.

In all, 38 lawyers are highlighted, including Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence, and Neil Lorimer, head of personal injury, who are named as leading individuals in their fields.

Emma Broomfield, clinical negligence; Stephen Scully, crime; Louise Howard, personal injury; and Neil Davies, personal tax and probate, are all named as rising stars, while Claire Vale, contentious probate; Dawn Humphries, personal injury; Debbie Humphries, personal injury; and Edward Burrell, corporate and commercial, are named as next generation partners.

The guide includes a wealth of testimonials for the firm, including: “Well-established and respected in Herefordshire and Shropshire and offers many solicitors in expert fields.

“The teams in personal injury and clinical negligence are both very strong – the best in Shropshire but they could compete with any team in the country.

“Neil Lorimer is one of the finest solicitors in the country. Amazing attention to detail, leaves no stone unturned, wonderful track history of results, really tenacious.”

Visit www.lblaw.co.uk for more information about Lanyon Bowdler.

