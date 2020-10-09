Freight company support for 2020 Dyslexia Awards

A Shropshire shipping company has thrown its support behind an event which celebrates the achievements of people with dyslexia.

Paul Wynn, winner of the 2019 Shining Star Adult Award, pictured with Award Sponsor Anton Gunter from Global Freight Services

Global Freight Services, which ships to UK and worldwide destinations from its base in Telford, will sponsor the award for Community Shining Star Teenager (aged 13-19) at the 2020 Dyslexia Awards.

It is the fifth consecutive year in which the company has sponsored the award which recognises a dyslexic young person living in the region who inspires, encourages and supports those around them.

Anton Gunter, Managing Director of Global Freight, said: “The Dyslexia Awards is an annual celebration organised by Elizabeth Wilkinson and we are once again delighted to be involved.

“It’s always an absolute pleasure to discover what amazing contributions young people have made to their community and the challenges they have overcome along the way.

“Year on year, the awards are helping to raise more positive awareness of dyslexia by providing a platform for people to shine. They also play a significant part in encouraging more businesses to work towards inclusion and equality in the workplace.”

There are nine awards up for grabs this year and nominations are open to those living across the West Midlands and not just Shropshire.

The Community Shining Star Teenager accolade will be awarded to a young person who has proven to be inspirational and committed as well as demonstrating a high level of community spirit.

The annual awards usually culminate in a celebration dinner held at Enginuity in Ironbridge but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be a physical awards night. Instead the winners will be announced online.

Elizabeth, founder of the Dyslexia Awards, said: “We dyslexics have a lot to offer the world and the Dyslexia Awards aims to highlight and celebrate these strengths and positives, as well as create positive role models.

Nominations are now open and run until October 23 and entries can be made via the website http://www.theddc.org.uk/dyslexiaawards/.

