Construction Director clocks up 35 years with Shropshire Homes

Local housebuilder Shropshire Homes are celebrating a significant milestone this week, as Construction Director Gerald Rogers reaches 35 years with the company.

Construction Director Gerald Rogers

Gerald started his impressive career back in 1985 at the age of eighteen, as a labourer on an early development at Pontesbury. He later became site manager, then contracts manager and has been a director since 2007. During that time, he has amassed a wealth of experience overseeing the construction teams on a wide range of developments, from uniquely converted apartments in listed buildings to prestigious family homes of the highest specification.

Reflecting on his milestone, Gerald offers some wise words for those starting a career in construction today, “housebuilding is an incredibly rewarding career; full of challenges but, ultimately, there is nothing more satisfying than seeing a development take shape thanks to the skills and cooperation of a committed team.”

From humble beginnings almost forty years ago, Shropshire Homes is now the county’s largest independent housebuilder, employing over 100 people. Gerald becomes one of four who have been with the company for over 35 years, including Chairman Howard Thorne, Director Richard Bowler and Quality Manager Roger Beckett.

Gerald has seen many changes at Shropshire Homes over the years, as the company has grown in size, received accolades and awards for their accomplishments, and relocated their head office to the handsomely converted Old Workhouse in Cross Houses.

Managing Director, Richard Shackleton commends Gerald on his achievement, “Gerald is one of the most hard-working, knowledgeable and dedicated Construction Directors I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and contributes so much expertise to our business.

“It is amazing that 22 members of our workforce have over 20 years’ service each. No wonder we head towards our 40th year in great shape with such a dedicated team.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...