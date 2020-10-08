Shrewsbury Travel Agent Protects 1,290 Holidaymakers

Peakes Travel Elite, Shrewsbury’s award-winning travel agent, has supported 1,290 passengers so far by re-booking or refunding their holiday since the pandemic began.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite

Despite having Covid-19 restrictions to deal with, as well as floods earlier this year, the company is still looking after its local customers from their travel agency in the town centre.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, said, “If there is ever a time to book your holiday through a travel agent – that time is now! We can offer customers a high level of protection and reassurance. If you book with us, you benefit from ATOL bonded and ABTA protected holidays. We pass on that protection to our customers, which means they will always be refunded if anything goes wrong with their holiday plans. If you compare that to booking directly for example, you often would not get that refund, and you would probably end up spending hours on the phone trying to save your holiday plans or recoup your money. Here at Peakes Travel Elite we do the legwork for you.

“We’ve battled on for our customers. We’re still here, still on the high street, and still working hard to provide our customers with amazing holidays.

“As lockdown hit, we worked tirelessly day and night to bring our customers safely back to the UK. Since then we have rebooked and refunded well over a thousand holidays – steadfast to our commitment of providing premium customer service.

Peakes Travel Elite have taken the decision to stop working with any tour operators who have treated the agency or their customers unfairly during the pandemic.

Mrs Moore adds, “Currently there are a reduced number of countries which are safe to travel to, but what has been great is the amazing feedback from those customers who have been able to go away. In many instances, extra paperwork and admin is needed, but Peakes take care of all those details for you – making sure stress-free holidays are still possible.

“We will continue to provide protection and reassurance to holidaymakers in the region, by always being here, no matter what is happening in the world!”

