Shrewsbury law firm recognised in top industry guide as one of the region’s best

Shrewsbury-based legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating impressive rankings in the latest edition of The Legal 500 – a comprehensive guide to the top professionals working in the UK’s legal market.

A total of 46 individual recommendations have been awarded across 17 practice areas in this year’s independent guide, reinforcing the firm’s position as one of the region’s top practices.

They include Corporate and Commercial Partner, Stuart Scott-Goldstone, who maintained his position on the prestigious ‘Leading Individuals’ list with his department also being recognised as one of the best in the region.

Partners Hugh Strickland and Stuart Haynes were also highly recommended for their work within the Corporate and Commercial team, with Hugh also being recognised for his work leading Aaron & Partners’ Banking and Finance team.

The firm’s Wills, Trusts and Tax team improved its position in this year’s Legal 500 rankings, being described as “highly professional” with Partners Lynda Richards and Clive Pointon both recommended.

Family Partner Neil Hobden was highlighted on the list for his expertise in the financial aspects of relationship breakdown, whilst department head, Richard Barge, was highly recommended.

Ben Mason, who leads the Shrewsbury Employment Law team, was recognised for his work with the Professional Footballers Association, maintaining his position on the coveted list alongside Helen Watson who was highly recommended within the same team.

Shrewsbury-based Agricultural and Estates Associate, Ben Brassington was also recommended in this year’s guide, alongside Simon Ellis, Head of the Real Estate team.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “This year’s impressive rankings are testament to the hard work and commitment our teams continue to show.

“After what has been a challenging year for everyone, I’m proud to see so many members of the firm recognised in this renowned and highly-regarded directory. There are some very significant individual achievements this year with many maintaining their rankings, as well as some new recommendations.

“Our focus has always been on delivering excellent outcomes for our clients, and the latest Legal 500 listings reflect that ongoing commitment.”

Across Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury, Chester and Manchester offices, a total of 17 areas of work were ranked in The Legal 500 list, with a combined total of 29 lawyers obtaining 46 recommendations.

Working across the firm, Keith McKinney, a Partner in the Planning, Environmental, Energy and Regulatory team, was named in the guide’s ‘Next Generation Partner’ list for the first time this year.

Dispute Resolution Partner, John Devoy, and David Harries, who heads up the firm’s Planning, Energy, Environmental and Regulatory team, also retained their places on the prestigious ‘Leading Individuals List’ having been named in 2019.

