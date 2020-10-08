12.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home Business

Shrewsbury law firm recognised in top industry guide as one of the region’s best

By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury-based legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating impressive rankings in the latest edition of The Legal 500 – a comprehensive guide to the top professionals working in the UK’s legal market.

A total of 46 individual recommendations have been awarded across 17 practice areas in this year’s independent guide, reinforcing the firm’s position as one of the region’s top practices.

They include Corporate and Commercial Partner, Stuart Scott-Goldstone, who maintained his position on the prestigious ‘Leading Individuals’ list with his department also being recognised as one of the best in the region.

Partners Hugh Strickland and Stuart Haynes were also highly recommended for their work within the Corporate and Commercial team, with Hugh also being recognised for his work leading Aaron & Partners’ Banking and Finance team.

The firm’s Wills, Trusts and Tax team improved its position in this year’s Legal 500 rankings, being described as “highly professional” with Partners Lynda Richards and Clive Pointon both recommended.

Family Partner Neil Hobden was highlighted on the list for his expertise in the financial aspects of relationship breakdown, whilst department head, Richard Barge, was highly recommended.

Ben Mason, who leads the Shrewsbury Employment Law team, was recognised for his work with the Professional Footballers Association, maintaining his position on the coveted list alongside Helen Watson who was highly recommended within the same team.

Shrewsbury-based Agricultural and Estates Associate, Ben Brassington was also recommended in this year’s guide, alongside Simon Ellis, Head of the Real Estate team.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “This year’s impressive rankings are testament to the hard work and commitment our teams continue to show.

“After what has been a challenging year for everyone, I’m proud to see so many members of the firm recognised in this renowned and highly-regarded directory. There are some very significant individual achievements this year with many maintaining their rankings, as well as some new recommendations. 

“Our focus has always been on delivering excellent outcomes for our clients, and the latest Legal 500 listings reflect that ongoing commitment.”

Across Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury, Chester and Manchester offices, a total of 17 areas of work were ranked in The Legal 500 list, with a combined total of 29 lawyers obtaining 46 recommendations.

Working across the firm, Keith McKinney, a Partner in the Planning, Environmental, Energy and Regulatory team, was named in the guide’s ‘Next Generation Partner’ list for the first time this year.

Dispute Resolution Partner, John Devoy, and David Harries, who heads up the firm’s Planning, Energy, Environmental and Regulatory team, also retained their places on the prestigious ‘Leading Individuals List’ having been named in 2019.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

Quarry and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centres to reopen

The Quarry and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centres are set to reopen following ventilation work to make sure both sites are COVID-19 safe.
Read Article

Green light given to new countywide health organisation

A new health organisation for the county has formally been given the green light with the creation of a new strategic organisation to deliver health services for local people.
Read Article

Jobs created as new Starbucks Drive Thru opens in Telford

A new Starbucks Drive Thru will open on Telford Bridge Retail Park this Friday, creating 13 new jobs.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town favourite says his compatriot has “a lot of talent”

In an exclusive interview with Shropshire Live, former Shrewsbury Town defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff has heaped praise on fellow Aussie Matt Millar.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town seal passage to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy with a narrow win against Bolton Wanderers.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town are looking to double their EFL Trophy points total when they face former Premier League side Bolton tonight.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite

Shrewsbury Travel Agent Protects 1,290 Holidaymakers

Peakes Travel Elite, Shrewsbury’s award-winning travel agent, has supported 1,290 passengers so far by re-booking or refunding their holiday since the pandemic began.
Read Article

Shrewsbury law firm recognised in top industry guide as one of the region’s best

Shrewsbury-based legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating impressive rankings in the latest edition of The Legal 500.
Read Article
New team members Dylan Purewell, Mark Blanchette and Tom Fenton

Property design team expansion at Berrys

Berrys has strengthened its planning and design team with the appointment of a new architect and an assistant engineer at the Shrewsbury office and a new principal designer.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12.7 ° C
13.9 °
11.7 °
81 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP