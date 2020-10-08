Property design team expansion at Berrys

Berrys has strengthened its planning and design team with the appointment of a new architect and an assistant engineer at the Shrewsbury office and a new principal designer.

New team members Dylan Purewell, Mark Blanchette and Tom Fenton

Tom Fenton graduated from the Leicester School of Architecture and is a registered architect and chartered member of the RIBA.

Having been involved in a broad spectrum of projects ranging in size and complexity over the past 10 years, he has gained a breadth of design knowledge and experience working in the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

“Tom’s broad understanding of architectural styles and his sensitive approach helps to maintain excellent client and design team relationships,” said Stuart Thomas, Berrys partner and head of planning.

“We are also pleased to welcome Dylan Purewal who joined us as assistant engineer from a world-leading engineering consultancy where he worked on the coordination and design of major highway improvement schemes.

“Dylan is working alongside our principal engineer Richard Harman delivering innovative solutions for road schemes to meet planning requirements.”

Dylan has also worked in the Highways Development and Control Team, where he checked technical drawings from submissions to Shropshire Council. He is a Technician Member of the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) with five years’ experience in various disciplines within the engineering sector. He has a HND in Civil Engineering and is working towards his BEng under a degree apprenticeship with Berrys.

New principal designer Mark Blanchette is an experienced and passionate construction health and safety consultant with over 18 years’ experience in the construction industry. He has worked on a wide variety of new build construction projects in the built environment.

His experience is backed up by holding the NEBOSH Certificate in Construction Health and Safety, NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety, APS CDM Design Risk Management Certificate, and the NVQ Level 4 in Occupational Health and Safety Practice. He also has experience in the corporate health and safety environment.

“As principal designer and CDM adviser his knowledge and approach will be invaluable to the property design teams at all our offices,” Stuart added.

