Arthurs Motor Group supports British Heart Foundation Wales ‘Restart a Heart’ day

Arthurs Motor Group are teaming up with British Heart Foundation Wales to support their ‘Restart a Heart’ day on October 16 2020.

Arthurs Vauxhall Oswestry will be making a donation for every car sold during October to the campaign

Arthurs Vauxhall Oswestry, Arthurs Peugeot Wrexham and Arthurs of Newtown will be making a donation for every car sold during October to the campaign, in an effort to raise funds & awareness about heart and circulatory diseases.

This includes sales of cars across the dealership group, so whether you purchase a car from the Oswestry, Wrexham or Newtown showrooms, a donation will be made.

Less than 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Wales. The British Heart Foundation is working hard to increase those odds by funding life-saving research in Welsh

Universities and across the UK, and training teams in CPR (which can double someone’s chance of survival).

David Goldthorpe, Operations Director at Arthurs Peugeot Wrexham says “Arthurs Motor Group are delighted to be involved in this campaign, after already installing Defibrillator devices at all 3 of our branch sites in Wrexham, Newtown & Oswestry. BHF wales are doing a great job to highlight the importance of good heart health, and we are delighted to be able to support them.”

