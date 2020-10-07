11.1 C
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Telford firm urges Prime Minister to go further with green pledge

By Shropshire Live Business

Energy storage specialist AceOn has welcomed the Prime Minister’s pledge to create a new era of green power in the UK – but called on him to go much further in the fight against climate change.

Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy
AceOn – a pioneer in solar energy and battery storage technology – says Boris Johnson’s promise to make the country a world leader in green technology and power every UK home through wind turbines by 2030 was a ‘strong and positive’ message.

But AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington says Mr Johnson needs to build his promises into a bigger, bolder vision for the role of renewable energy over the next decade, using all the new technologies which are now emerging.

“We welcome the PM’s positive statement about wind power, but this needs to be part of a much bigger vision for the utilisation of a whole range of renewable energy technology,” Richard said.

“No one solution alone can deliver a Net Zero carbon UK by 2030 or 2050.”

Telford-based AceOn is behind the pioneering Virtual Power Plant (VPP) currently being installed in nearly 80 homes to capture and store solar energy as part of a scheme with The Wrekin Housing Group and BEW Electrical Wholesalers.

Richard added: “This is leading edge renewable energy generation and storage with Smart technology software. It helps people and homes maximise their use of the energy created by solar panels and minimise the amount of expensive electricity imported from the National Grid.

“It’s a great example of how innovative technology could drive down emissions and also a practical way to help people to take greater control of their energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and enjoy a certain level of ‘energy independence’. There’s no doubt that a green revolution is now beginning in this country.”

Richard was speaking after the Prime Minister told the Conservative Party’s virtual conference that the UK would become a world-leader in green technology over the next decade.

Mr Johnson announced £160m to upgrade ports and factories for building turbines to help the country “build back greener” in a move he said would create 2,000 jobs in construction and support 60,000 more.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
James and Danni Godfrey from Lease Loop in Telford

Specialist Apple leasing firm celebrates record breaking period as businesses turn digital

A specialist leasing firm has celebrated a record breaking period after businesses were forced to “digitally transform” during the pandemic and needed the equipment to allow them to do it.
Read Article
Adam Hawkes, managing partner Brian Evans, training partner Kay Kelly, and Jamie Porter

Newly-qualified solicitors begin career with Shropshire law firm

Two newly-qualified solicitors have begun their careers with Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler.
Read Article
Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Shropshire website company provides driving force for business export

A Shropshire company is supporting the region’s export activity by building bespoke web platforms for businesses to grow their international sales.
Read Article
St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
