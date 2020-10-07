Specialist Apple leasing firm celebrates record breaking period as businesses turn digital

A specialist leasing firm has celebrated a record breaking period after businesses were forced to “digitally transform” during the pandemic and needed the equipment to allow them to do it.

James and Danni Godfrey from Lease Loop in Telford

Lease Loop, run by James and Danni Godfrey in Telford, leases Apple Mac computers to businesses across the UK.

The couple said they had worked around the clock during lockdown to ensure their clients had their equipment as quickly as possible – even when computer equipment was sold out across the UK.

Mr Godfrey, who runs his Hadley-based business with his wife Danni, said clients who had not previously considered the leasing solution, suddenly found it more attractive as no-one could foresee what was going to happen to business and how their cash-flow situation would be.

Lease Loop staff helped sole traders provide equipment for their own businesses within hours of being made redundant; and helped expanding businesses who needed Apple Macs for their new staff.

He said their customer support was also vital as technology was now so business critical. He added that Lease Loop’s customers benefit from using a free loan machine should theirs ever have to be taken away for a hardware repair. A solution that gets a business back up and running quickly whilst minimising business downtime and reducing stress.

Mr Godfrey, who launched the business in 2011 said that as soon as lockdown eased we saw a huge increase in demand and paid credit to the support of the Shropshire business community.

“Although we have clients all over the UK, the Shropshire business community is where the bulk of our orders came from since the start of lockdown.

“We had a new dog food business on board; a PR agency who saw the volume of video they were creating treble and wanted to increase the number of Apple Macs for their staff; a digital marketing agency, an IT support and a high-end property developer. All of these businesses wanted to invest in their future” Mr Godfrey said.

“Our company mission is ‘we bring the tech and you bring the future’ and that has never been so true. It was wonderful to see companies facing such a situation with enthusiasm and passion to succeed and those companies are certainly the future.”

Mr Godfrey said Apple’s refresh of the 27” iMac had also brought a further spike in orders and customers were extremely pleased with their products.

“The main celebration is the support and the growth of the business community together. We were still networking every Thursday with BNI Thomas Telford at 6.45am – it was obviously different to networking face to face and some young children made their networking debuts, but that support was vital for us to grow and succeed together,” he added.

