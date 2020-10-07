11.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Home Business

Specialist Apple leasing firm celebrates record breaking period as businesses turn digital

By Shropshire Live Business

A specialist leasing firm has celebrated a record breaking period after businesses were forced to “digitally transform” during the pandemic and needed the equipment to allow them to do it.

James and Danni Godfrey from Lease Loop in Telford
James and Danni Godfrey from Lease Loop in Telford

Lease Loop, run by James and Danni Godfrey in Telford, leases Apple Mac computers to businesses across the UK.

The couple said they had worked around the clock during lockdown to ensure their clients had their equipment as quickly as possible – even when computer equipment was sold out across the UK.

Mr Godfrey, who runs his Hadley-based business with his wife Danni, said clients who had not previously considered the leasing solution, suddenly found it more attractive as no-one could foresee what was going to happen to business and how their cash-flow situation would be.

Lease Loop staff helped sole traders provide equipment for their own businesses within hours of being made redundant; and helped expanding businesses who needed Apple Macs for their new staff.

He said their customer support was also vital as technology was now so business critical. He added that Lease Loop’s customers benefit from using a free loan machine should theirs ever have to be taken away for a hardware repair. A solution that gets a business back up and running quickly whilst minimising business downtime and reducing stress.

Mr Godfrey, who launched the business in 2011 said that as soon as lockdown eased we saw a huge increase in demand and paid credit to the support of the Shropshire business community.

“Although we have clients all over the UK, the Shropshire business community is where the bulk of our orders came from since the start of lockdown.

“We had a new dog food business on board; a PR agency who saw the volume of video they were creating treble and wanted to increase the number of Apple Macs for their staff; a digital marketing agency, an IT support and a high-end property developer. All of these businesses wanted to invest in their future”  Mr Godfrey said.

“Our company mission is ‘we bring the tech and you bring the future’ and that has never been so true. It was wonderful to see companies facing such a situation with enthusiasm and passion to succeed and those companies are certainly the future.”

Mr Godfrey said Apple’s refresh of the 27” iMac had also brought a further spike in orders and customers were extremely pleased with their products.

“The main celebration is the support and the growth of the business community together. We were still networking every Thursday with BNI Thomas Telford at 6.45am – it was obviously different to networking face to face and some young children made their networking debuts, but that support was vital for us to grow and succeed together,” he added.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Man arrested after PCSO assaulted in Telford

A man has been arrested after a PCSO was assaulted whilst on patrol in Telford town centre yesterday.
Read Article

Police issue over 40 fines for COVID-19 breaches in Newport

West Mercia Police has issued at least 40 fixed penalty notices for COVID-19 breaches in Newport since Friday 2 October.
Read Article

Cannabis plants with estimated street value of £110,000 seized in Telford

Two people have been arrested and cannabis plants seized after a warrant was carried out in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town favourite says his compatriot has “a lot of talent”

In an exclusive interview with Shropshire Live, former Shrewsbury Town defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff has heaped praise on fellow Aussie Matt Millar.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town seal passage to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy with a narrow win against Bolton Wanderers.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town are looking to double their EFL Trophy points total when they face former Premier League side Bolton tonight.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

James and Danni Godfrey from Lease Loop in Telford

Specialist Apple leasing firm celebrates record breaking period as businesses turn digital

A specialist leasing firm has celebrated a record breaking period after businesses were forced to “digitally transform” during the pandemic and needed the equipment to allow them to do it.
Read Article
Adam Hawkes, managing partner Brian Evans, training partner Kay Kelly, and Jamie Porter

Newly-qualified solicitors begin career with Shropshire law firm

Two newly-qualified solicitors have begun their careers with Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler.
Read Article
Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Shropshire website company provides driving force for business export

A Shropshire company is supporting the region’s export activity by building bespoke web platforms for businesses to grow their international sales.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
11.1 ° C
11.1 °
11 °
87 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP