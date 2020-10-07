Newly-qualified solicitors begin career with Shropshire law firm

Two newly-qualified solicitors have begun their careers with Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler.

Adam Hawkes, managing partner Brian Evans, training partner Kay Kelly, and Jamie Porter

Jamie Porter has joined the dispute resolution team, while Adam Hawkes has qualified into the private client department – both are former trainees with the firm.

Kay Kelly, training partner with Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We would like to welcome Jamie and Adam, both have worked really hard to qualify and are excellent additions to the team.

“We are very proud of our training programme and the firm has been successful in helping a host of trainees begin their journey in the legal profession.

“Jamie and Adam are great examples of how our programme is helping to produce our future solicitors.”

Adam said he was very excited about his future with the firm.

“Lanyon Bowdler is a fantastic firm and was the only private practice I applied to,” he said. “There is no better feeling than obtaining something you have been working towards for years.

“Training with Lanyon Bowdler was a great experience. There’s a real family attitude and senior staff really care for and respect the junior staff, allowing them to learn and develop.

“From the outset, Lanyon Bowdler lets its trainees get hands-on experiences with clients which helps you develop in the best way possible. The firm treats trainees very much as an integral part of the team.

“My plan now is to learn and develop a contentious probate specialism. I think it’s a great way to combine two areas of law I thoroughly enjoyed during my training – private client and dispute resolution.”

Jamie said the training programme at Lanyon Bowdler had been hugely rewarding and he was looking forward to developing his legal career.

He added: “It’s been a long journey to get here and I’m very happy to have finally joined the profession.

“Lanyon Bowdler has provided an exceptional training programme and I would like to thank them for the opportunity to be part of it. They have a personal approach and invest a great deal in their trainees as future leaders of the firm.

“I hope to progress within my department, dispute resolution, broaden my knowledge and skill base and join the ranks of the partnership one day.”

