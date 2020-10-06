9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Home Business

Staffordshire University chooses Pave Aways for new Healthcare Innovation Centre

By Shropshire Live Business

A £3.7m contract to design and build a state-of-the-art Healthcare Innovation Centre at Staffordshire University’s Stafford Centre of Excellence for Healthcare Education has been awarded to Knockin based Pave Aways.

The proposed state-of-the-art Healthcare Innovation Centre that will be built by Pave Aways. Image Associated Architects
The proposed state-of-the-art Healthcare Innovation Centre that will be built by Pave Aways. Image Associated Architects

Work on the new facilities in Stafford, which is home to the University’s School of Health and Social Care and boasts a range of courses including nursing and midwifery, involves demolishing existing buildings and creating new teaching spaces focused around simulation-based education. 

The Health Innovation Centre is part of £23.7 million investment made available under the Government’s Getting Building Fund to the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (SSLEP). The programme, which is one of 11 shovel ready projects in the region, has been awarded £2.89 million through the Getting Build Fund, which the University has match funded.

The project will incorporate sector-leading clinical simulation and immersion suites enabling healthcare professionals and students to explore and develop new patient safety techniques. A new entrance to the site will also be created alongside the reconfiguration and extension of existing car parking on campus. Work is expected to take 12 months including the design and securing planning permission and begins this month.

The contract win follows on from Pave Aways’ handover of a brand-new clinical suite and immersive rooms located in the Ashley 2 building at the University’s Leek Road campus in Stoke-on-Trent earlier this month. The areas created by Pave Aways will support the University’s commitment to providing quality learning experiences, bringing simulation sessions to life with audio-visual elements creating real-world simulations for students. Pave Aways has a long-standing relationship with the University having previously refurbished teaching blocks at the Stafford Centre of Excellence for Healthcare Education in 2016.

Andrew Proctor, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Digital) at Staffordshire University said: “We’re very excited to see work commence on our new healthcare innovation centre in Stafford with Pave Aways. Through our Connected University strategy, we are committed to creating inspirational and digitally-led environments that empower and bring communities together.

“The facilities will help fuel the local economy and transform the health workforce by encouraging and supporting health technology start-ups, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth in the region. Alongside this, students and partners will benefit from leading healthcare education through our new clinical simulation and immersion suites. We look forward to seeing our campus and wider communities transformed through this exciting development.”

Pave Aways is an experienced contractor in the education sector counting the University of Wolverhampton, Harper Adams University, Glyndwr University in Wrexham, and many primary, secondary, and private schools among its clients. It recently won an £8.44m contract from Shropshire Council to build carbon-neutral school buildings to extend primary provision in Shrewsbury.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are delighted to have won this competitive tender. We have a strong track record within the further education sector, demonstrating our understanding and ability to deliver high-quality construction that meets the needs of our clients.

“The contract will provide a valuable economic boost to Stafford and the surrounding area as we will be employing locally based site staff and businesses in our supply chain within a 30-mile radius.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Cannabis plants with estimated street value of £110,000 seized in Telford

Two people have been arrested and cannabis plants seized after a warrant was carried out in Telford.
Read Article
An artist’s impression of how the Shrewsbury Connect buses and branding may look

Plans to develop Shrewsbury’s Park and Ride service move forward

Plans to develop the existing Shrewsbury Park and Ride service into a ‘next generation’ transport system have taken a big step forward, after winning the support of Shropshire Council’s Cabinet.
Read Article
TSB is set to close its Church Stretton branch is 2021. Image Google Street View

MP calls on TSB to keep Church Stretton branch open

Philip Dunne MP is calling on TSB to keep its branch in Church Stretton open following news of its planned closure.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town seal passage to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy with a narrow win against Bolton Wanderers.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town are looking to double their EFL Trophy points total when they face former Premier League side Bolton tonight.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town swoop for Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan captures of Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar from Brentford and Newcastle Jets respectively.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Business Recovery Week

Help shape recovery at Marches business summit

Businesses across the Marches are being invited to have their say on how the region should plan its economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at a major virtual summit later this month.
Read Article
The proposed state-of-the-art Healthcare Innovation Centre that will be built by Pave Aways. Image Associated Architects

Staffordshire University chooses Pave Aways for new Healthcare Innovation Centre

A £3.7m contract to design and build a state-of-the-art Healthcare Innovation Centre at Staffordshire University’s Stafford Centre of Excellence for Healthcare Education has been awarded to Knockin based Pave Aways.
Read Article
Lexus Electrics team members Daniel Husbands, Ross Hindle, Ian Hodgkiss, Nathan Carpenter, Ady Ethelston, Aled Roberts and Gavin Cherrington

Local electrical contractors expand to give back to the community

Nexus Electrics Ltd, continues with their innovative approach to health and safety in the workplace through their recent expansion.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
9.8 ° C
10 °
9.4 °
81 %
5.1kmh
25 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP