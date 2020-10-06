Help shape recovery at Marches business summit

Businesses across the Marches are being invited to have their say on how the region should plan its economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at a major virtual summit later this month.

The Marches Economic Recovery Summit – being staged by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership – will bring together key local and regional partners to discuss the priorities for the region’s economy in the wake of the virus.

And the business community is also being urged to have its say by signing up for the October 15 event.

The summit – from 2.00pm to 3.30pm – is being held during the LEP-led Marches Business Recovery Week which aims to shape an agenda for the region’s future.

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn said guests would include representatives from the region’s three local authorities, business support organisations such as the British Business Bank, chambers of commerce, business boards and business and farming organisations.

“This summit is very much about bringing organisations and sectors together to discuss how best the region can move towards recovery. I will be sharing the recovery priorities identified to date and asking some of those attending to give their views on these and put forward their priorities for recovery.

“We will also be carrying out polls during the discussions and sharing the results. Members of the public will be able to register to attend and all will be able to submit views via the chat function as well as taking part in the polls.

“We want to gather as wide a range of opinions as possible so that we can be confident the priorities we identify are those of the business community as a whole and not just a small section of it.”

For more information and to register to attend the event – which will be held on the Zoom platform – visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-marches-economic-recovery-summit-tickets-124096444807

The Marches LEP is the business-led body tasked by the Government with driving economic growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Its Business Recovery Week – which starts on October 12 – will see the launch of its annual report, the unveiling of a new digital strategy for the region, the launch of a new website to help people update their skills and training and find work, and the LEP’s annual public meeting.

