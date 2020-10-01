8.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Sansaw Estate in new lettings partnership

By Shropshire Live Business

Sansaw Estate has unveiled its partnership with Shrewsbury property firm Monks Estate and Letting Agents, who will take over lettings, marketing and inspections across the extensive residential portfolio.

Marie Brooks and Åsa Thompson at Sansaw
Marie Brooks and Åsa Thompson at Sansaw

Run by James and Åsa Thompson, Sansaw near the village of Hadnall manages 1,500 hectares including more than 100 residential homes, a working dairy farm and a business park with 35 businesses.

Åsa said the partnership would be mutually beneficial to both the tenants and Sansaw as landlords, providing both parties with a strong framework to improve services.

“We want to be at the top of our game and teaming up with Monks will enable us to improve our offering and provide a consistent approach across the board,” Åsa explained. 

“The rental market is changing and the legislation is ever-changing too. This will benefit us as landlords and enable us to concentrate on what we’re good at, which is maintaining these fabulous properties.

“We have been really struck with the clarity that Marie and her team brings and we know this will be beneficial to all.”

Marie Brooks is the lettings manager at Monks and is also the regional representative for ARLA, the Association of Residential Letting Agents.

She said: “Sansaw is committed to improving the service it provides for its tenants and it was clear that we could help them put together a structure which offered security and consistency.

“In many respects it’s about Monks providing peace of mind. The lettings world can be a bit of a minefield and the regulatory changes seem to happen every week, so it’s a huge undertaking to stay on top of everything.

“We will aid the technical and legal requirements, as well as helping market the properties when they come up for rent and undertaking thorough reference checks. We’re excited about the future.”

