Mystique unveils new contemporary e-commerce website

A Shrewsbury lingerie, swimwear and nightwear specialist has launched a brand new e-commerce website to help attract a new target audience.

Debbie and Paul Carvell outside Mystique in Shrewsbury

Mystique which has been trading for over 33 years was purchased by Debbie and Paul Carvell in April 2019.

Debbie decided she wanted the business to move with the times and attract new customers and a younger demographic, so commissioned the building of a new e-commerce website.

Debbie comments: “I brought the shop from the previous owners in April 2019. I was previously a primary school teacher so a bit of a career change! When the opportunity arose to buy Mystique, I was excited, having been a regular customer for many years, always dreaming of becoming my own boss and owning my lingerie business was a dream come true. Fashion and design have always been a big focus in my life.

“I had a modest marketing budget for the first year and made the decision that Mystique needed to modernise and build an e-commerce website. Our lingerie and underwear are high end luxury products which are usually purchased in person – browsing, touching, feeling – but I knew Mystique needed a modern e-commerce site to broaden our customer base. Of course, a website, in theory, should mean anyone in the UK or Worldwide could purchase from us, especially if our luxury items start ranking organically in search engines.

“Even if the website became an online brochure to browse the products, before a customer came to visit the shop and buy, I decided it was worth the investment.

“The walk-in retail market has been a challenge since I took over Mystique. Huge local floods, Brexit and then Coronavirus! Despite this, I pressed on with my initial decision.”

Debbie continues, “I chose The Web Orchard after being recommended them by someone who I trust a lot. I met with Pete and Simon and was impressed with what they had to say and being a local company was a real bonus too. I like to keep business local and I could do that with The Web Orchard.

“We worked together during lockdown as I knew the retail walk in landscape would change for many months, so I was keen to have the e-commerce platform in place as quickly as possible.

“I’m very impressed with the end result – they have delivered a very high quality and visual site, which shows off our luxury lingerie and underwear very well, to a standard where people may have the confidence to buy online.”

Pete White, Director of The Web Orchard, adds “We always enjoy working in the fashion industry, especially with high end brands such as those sold by Mystique. The website and products look great and should help support the walk in retail sales and attract additional new customers for Mystique in these challenging times.”

