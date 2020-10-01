Masterclass series launched to help firms to bounce back from Covid-19

Shropshire businesses can tap into a 12-week programme of expert classes to help them upskill their workforces and bounce back from Covid-19.

Russ Cockburn from Cucumber PR will host a workshop titled ‘Creating the Headlines’

In-Comm Training, which works with more than 250 companies on delivering apprenticeships, training and consultancy, has secured funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) to pull together a comprehensive Business Masterclass series of workshops.

Firms across the region can sign up for the 12 sessions starting on October 7th, giving a minimum of one employee the chance to benefit from 1-hour courses in intellectual property, cyber crime, international trade for beginners and redundancy support to cope with the pandemic.

Experts from Eleven10Creative and Cucumber PR have also been recruited to support companies to boost sales, including gaining insights into digital marketing and ‘creating the headlines’ through a proactive media campaign.

Bekki Phillips, Managing Director of In-Comm Training, said: “Businesses need all the help they can get to overcome the pandemic and try to find new sales to replace lost volumes.

“This is why we have come together with a number of partners to create a Masterclass series of workshops featuring some of the most experienced and brightest minds in the region. Each topic has been selected as a pain point or an opportunity and our experts will give participants the chance to gain an initial taster in these key areas.”

She continued: “We’ve signed up FBC Manby Bowdler, James Howard of Red Orchid, HK Technologies, MET Recruitment, Crowe, NatWest and Wellmeadow Consulting and, if this wasn’t enough, all of this knowledge is free of charge for companies thanks to the ESF funding.”

If firms want to take part in the Business Masterclass Series they have to sign-up for all 12 sessions, with at least one member of staff attending the virtual workshops, which will be delivered by Zoom.

Single sessions can be accessed, but these will be subject to a £15+vat per person charge.

Business Masterclass Series workshops:

October 7th: Introduction to Intellectual Property – Charlotte Clode (FBC Manby Bowdler)

October 14th: Crisis Compliance – James Howard (Red Orchid)

October 21st: ‘Creating the Headlines’ – Russ Cockburn (Cucumber PR)

October 28th: Cyber Crime & Fraud Awareness – TeeJay Nichols (NatWest/RBS)

November 4th: Redundancy Support Post Covid-19 – Julia Fitzsimmons (FBC Manby Bowdler)

November 11th: Strategic Planning & Finance Management – Jonathan Dudley (Crowe)

November 18th: Bored or Board Meetings – Dave Parry (Wellmeadow Consulting)

November 25th: Additive Manufacturing – Lee Adamson (HK Technologies)

December 2nd: Digital Marketing – Steve Watson (Eleven10Creative)

December 9th: International Trade for Beginners – Norman Rikuneko (Shropshire Chamber of Commerce)

December 16th: Recruit & Retain the Best Talent for Your Business In Light Of The New Normal – Hannah Mountford (MET Recruitment)

December 23th: Organisational Restructure & Training Opportunities Post Covid-19 – Bekki Phillips (In-Comm Training)

To book your place visit www.in-comm.co.uk or follow @incomm_training on twitter.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...