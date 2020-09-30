Morris Care officially opens new Radbrook Garden Suite

Morris Care has officially opened its new Radbrook Garden Suite, an exclusive new wing of the renowned Radbrook Nursing Home in Shrewsbury.

Radbrook Garden Suite’s ground floor private lounge

Residents, staff, friends and families, as well as the local community, were invited to watch the live-streamed ‘virtual’ tour which revealed the new five-star facilities.

The broadcast featured interviews with Radbrook staff and guest appearances from local celebrity chef Marcus Bean from Brompton Cookery School and Shropshire’s much-loved horticulturist Margaret Thrower, who helped design the relaxing new garden with silver water feature and sensory planting scheme.

The new Garden Suite will provide luxury accommodation for ten new residents. The en-suite bedrooms all have exclusive use of beautifully appointed private lounges on ground and first floors, with complimentary food and drinks available throughout the day for family and residents (once visiting resumes post Covid restrictions).

The Spa and Wellbeing rooms feature state-of-the-art bathing facilities along with mood lighting, music options and integrated flat screen TVs to create practical yet luxurious bathing environments for residents.

Lucy Holl commented “The whole of Radbrook Nursing Home has benefitted from refurbishment to create bright and airy living spaces with beautifully appointed en-suite bedrooms. The completion of this Garden Suite reflects Morris Care’s commitment to continual investment and brings another step change to the resident experience here.”

