13.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home Business

Morris Care officially opens new Radbrook Garden Suite

By Shropshire Live Business

Morris Care has officially opened its new Radbrook Garden Suite, an exclusive new wing of the renowned Radbrook Nursing Home in Shrewsbury.

Radbrook Garden Suite's ground floor private lounge
Radbrook Garden Suite’s ground floor private lounge

Residents, staff, friends and families, as well as the local community, were invited to watch the live-streamed ‘virtual’ tour which revealed the new five-star facilities.

The broadcast featured interviews with Radbrook staff and guest appearances from local celebrity chef Marcus Bean from Brompton Cookery School and Shropshire’s much-loved horticulturist Margaret Thrower, who helped design the relaxing new garden with silver water feature and sensory planting scheme.

The new Garden Suite will provide luxury accommodation for ten new residents. The en-suite bedrooms all have exclusive use of beautifully appointed private lounges on ground and first floors, with complimentary food and drinks available throughout the day for family and residents (once visiting resumes post Covid restrictions).

The Spa and Wellbeing rooms feature state-of-the-art bathing facilities along with mood lighting, music options and integrated flat screen TVs to create practical yet luxurious bathing environments for residents.

Lucy Holl commented “The whole of Radbrook Nursing Home has benefitted from refurbishment to create bright and airy living spaces with beautifully appointed en-suite bedrooms. The completion of this Garden Suite reflects Morris Care’s commitment to continual investment and brings another step change to the resident experience here.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Twelve fined after attending social gathering in Telford

Twelve people were issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice after they attended a social gathering at a house in Telford at the weekend.
Read Article
Barratt Homes has chosen the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as their Charity of the Year

Man airlifted to hospital following collision in Albrighton

A man was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving two cars in Albrighton on Tuesday lunchtime.
Read Article
Applegreen Service Station in Church Stretton. Image: Google Street View

Staff threatened during service station robbery in Church Stretton

Staff at a service station in Church Stretton were threatened with a hammer during a robbery on Friday night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town striker lauds signing of Leon Clarke

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has lauded the signing of experienced striker Leon Clarke.
Read Article
A ladies session at Hawkstone Park Golf Club

Hawkstone Park Golf Club achieves Women in Golf Charter

Hawkstone Park Golf Club has become the first golf establishment in Shropshire to achieve the women in golf charter to increase the number of women and girls playing and working in golf.
Read Article

Match Report: Plymouth Argyle 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a point at Home Park but Sam Ricketts will be concerned about his mounting injury list.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Angela, Sharon and Simon of Belvoir Telford celebrate on hearing of another two ESTA national awards

Double award joy for Belvoir Telford

Belvoir Telford is celebrating after scooping two top honours at the prestigious ESTA Customer Service Awards – all judged on reviews from real customers.
Read Article
Sally Johnson from The Harry Johnson Trust is handed the cheque from Jackie Young and Mel Edwards of Dyke Yaxley

Charities are the winners thanks to accountancy staff

Two charities will share over £6,500 thanks to the dedicated fundraising efforts of a team of Shropshire accountancy staff.
Read Article
Radbrook Garden Suite's ground floor private lounge

Morris Care officially opens new Radbrook Garden Suite

Morris Care has officially opened its new Radbrook Garden Suite, an exclusive new wing of the renowned Radbrook Nursing Home in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Read Article
Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service

New walk and talk service launches in Shrewsbury

Counsellor Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service in a rural location, to combine both mental and physical wellbeing.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
13.1 ° C
13.3 °
12.8 °
93 %
4.6kmh
90 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP