Network Telecom shortlisted twice for industry awards

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s Comms National Awards. The awards are one of the most prestigious in the telecoms calendar.

The provider has been shortlisted for the Best Reseller Innovation award for its industry-leading touch screen desk phone, NT Multimedia.

The desk phone does everything that a smartphone can do and includes built-in video conferencing, something that has proved a huge help for its customers working remotely.

Network Telecom has also been nominated for the CSR Award based on its continued support of chosen charity, Severn Hospice. Last year the provider raised over £9000 for charity and continues to support Severn Hospice and the great job they do.

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the nominations ‘We’re thrilled to be nominated in two categories at this year’s CNAs. This is a fantastic recognition of how hard our teams have been working. We’re up against some stiff competition and we’re looking forward to the virtual awards night.”

Network Telecom will find out if it has won on October 22nd via a live streamed awards ceremony.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...