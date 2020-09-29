16.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Home Business

Lizzie riding high after promotion at Wace Morgan Solicitors

By Shropshire Live Business

A solicitor who is also an equestrian expert is riding high after being promoted to the position of partner at Wace Morgan Solicitors.

Lizzie Hughes of Wace Morgan Solicitors
Lizzie Hughes of Wace Morgan Solicitors

Lizzie Hughes is stepping up to the role at the firm’s Shrewsbury head office in St Mary’s Street, where she is a key member of the family team.

“I am delighted to have been promoted to partner at Wace Morgan, which has one of the largest family departments in the county,” said Lizzie.

“I have been working with the team for three and a half years and feel lucky to be part of such a well established firm. It is a tremendous opportunity in such challenging times and one I am proud to have been given,” she added. 

Lizzie, who lives in Tettenhall, specialises in family law, specifically cases involving children, including intervention by social services, adoption and custody disputes.

She appears regularly on the West Midland, Shropshire and mid Wales court circuit before all levels of judges, from magistrates to circuit judges.

After completing her law conversion and legal practice course at The College of Law in Birmingham she was employed at a specialist family firm in Telford, becoming a director in 2015.

A former president of the Shropshire Law Society, Lizzie remains as a committee member of the organisation which represents solicitors throughout the county.

She has represented England in dressage, previously qualifying for the British Dressage Winter National Championships at in Gloucestershire.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Applegreen Service Station in Church Stretton. Image: Google Street View

Staff threatened during service station robbery in Church Stretton

Staff at a service station in Church Stretton were threatened with a hammer during a robbery on Friday night.
Read Article
Pictured outside the new pharmacy are Ravi and Anj Nagra with Martin and Christine Lunt

Flood-hit Shrewsbury pharmacy moves to new improved site

A family run pharmacy in Shrewsbury has moved to a new site after their previous store was devastated by flooding five times.
Read Article

Weekend reopening for The Wharfage in Ironbridge

The Wharfage in Ironbridge is to reopen to vehicles at weekends following closures during the summer months to create a safe socially distanced space.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town striker lauds signing of Leon Clarke

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has lauded the signing of experienced striker Leon Clarke.
Read Article
A ladies session at Hawkstone Park Golf Club

Hawkstone Park Golf Club achieves Women in Golf Charter

Hawkstone Park Golf Club has become the first golf establishment in Shropshire to achieve the women in golf charter to increase the number of women and girls playing and working in golf.
Read Article

Match Report: Plymouth Argyle 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a point at Home Park but Sam Ricketts will be concerned about his mounting injury list.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Members of the Network Telecom team

Network Telecom shortlisted twice for industry awards

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s Comms National Awards.
Read Article
Lizzie Hughes of Wace Morgan Solicitors

Lizzie riding high after promotion at Wace Morgan Solicitors

A solicitor who is also an equestrian expert is riding high after being promoted to the position of partner at Wace Morgan Solicitors.
Read Article

Shropshire Homes continue School Games sponsorship

Local housebuilder, Shropshire Homes, have recently renewed their sponsorship of the Energize Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin School Games until 2022.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service

New walk and talk service launches in Shrewsbury

Counsellor Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service in a rural location, to combine both mental and physical wellbeing.
Read Article
The pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground is open this weekend

Rural Charity creates giant pop-up shop

Shropshire’s Rural Charity has created a pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground to help clear some of the donations it has received.
Read Article
Penelope Timmis

Shropshire Artist’s work included in prestigious Royal Academy event in London

A professional Shropshire artist has had her work auctioned at the annual Private View of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London this September.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen wins major award

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen run by celebrity chef Marcus Bean has scooped a major award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
16.2 ° C
16.7 °
15.6 °
63 %
1kmh
20 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP