Lizzie riding high after promotion at Wace Morgan Solicitors

A solicitor who is also an equestrian expert is riding high after being promoted to the position of partner at Wace Morgan Solicitors.

Lizzie Hughes of Wace Morgan Solicitors

Lizzie Hughes is stepping up to the role at the firm’s Shrewsbury head office in St Mary’s Street, where she is a key member of the family team.

“I am delighted to have been promoted to partner at Wace Morgan, which has one of the largest family departments in the county,” said Lizzie.

“I have been working with the team for three and a half years and feel lucky to be part of such a well established firm. It is a tremendous opportunity in such challenging times and one I am proud to have been given,” she added.

Lizzie, who lives in Tettenhall, specialises in family law, specifically cases involving children, including intervention by social services, adoption and custody disputes.

She appears regularly on the West Midland, Shropshire and mid Wales court circuit before all levels of judges, from magistrates to circuit judges.

After completing her law conversion and legal practice course at The College of Law in Birmingham she was employed at a specialist family firm in Telford, becoming a director in 2015.

A former president of the Shropshire Law Society, Lizzie remains as a committee member of the organisation which represents solicitors throughout the county.

She has represented England in dressage, previously qualifying for the British Dressage Winter National Championships at in Gloucestershire.

