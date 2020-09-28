Aico training CPD certified by the Fire Industry Association

Aico have recently had their award-winning Expert Installer core module CPD certified by the Fire Industry Association (FIA).

One of Aico’s training rooms at their Oswestry headquarters

Aico, an Ei Company, are the market leader in domestic Fire and Carbon Monoxide protection, pioneering new technologies and offering high quality Fire and Carbon Monoxide alarms and have a strong working relationship with the FIA, whose logo is recognised with in the fire industry.

Alongside their quality home life safety products, Aico also offer award winning CPD accredited training, free of charge in the form of their Expert Installer training scheme which is now CPD certified by the FIA. Expert Installer is designed to provide Electrical Contractors with all the information that they require to select, site, install and maintain Aico alarms to the highest quality. It also ensures that attendees are up to date with the latest legislation and requirements.

Aico’s National Technical Manager Andy Speake, who is responsible for overseeing and developing the industry leading Expert Installer training scheme commented “Aico is proud to be a member of the FIA and excited to display the FIA-CPD Certification on our Expert Installer Core Module. The FIA are at the forefront of fire protection in the UK and offer their own range of industry recognised courses and qualifications. To have our own training scheme approved by the FIA is a great accolade.”

The Fire Industry Association is the largest fire protection trade association in the UK with over 900 members and is a major provider of fire safety training with the objective to promote, improve and perfect fire protection methods, devices, services and apparatus.

Chris Tilley, Membership Manager for the Fire Industry Association commented on Aico’s Expert Installer Core Module successful application for certification “The FIA is proud to support its members and would like to congratulate Aico on their recent successful application for certification of their CPD session ‘Aico Expert Installer – Core’ under the brand-new FIA CPD Certification scheme.

“Our new CPD Certification Centre is an exclusive member benefit that gives member’s the opportunity to submit their CPD presentations for the FIA to assess for technical and educational quality, and give the FIA stamp of approval thereby legitimizing the CPD session within the Fire Industry.”

