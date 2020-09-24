11.9 C
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing its fibre network to Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live Business

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.

During lockdown, fibre broadband company Full Fibre recognised that having a fast and reliable broadband connection was more important than ever. The team wanted to present to businesses and residents in Shrewsbury the ease of switching providers and how having a real fibre network can provide a range of benefits, including faster downloading, streaming and seamless video calls which proved to be crucial in staying connected with work and loved ones during lockdown.   

While abiding government rules and remaining socially distanced, Full Fibre and local production company Think Video shot across many well-known locations in Shrewsbury such as Coleham, Monkmoor, Cherry Orchard and ‘The Boathouse’ pub.

Both the CEO Oliver Helm and sales director Dan Jones were interviewed by Martin who sat 2 metres away and explained how the engineers install fibre from the street cabinet directly into your home, setting them apart from their competitors. The video also features case studies from Shrewsbury locals; Peter, Jo and Pete, who explain how poor their connection was previously and how having a fibre connection has transformed their lives.  

Throughout the video are shots of the Full Fibre engineers safely and efficiently installing the fibre in Coleham and Belle Vue where they have recently gone live. Full Fibre plan to install the entire town which has been previously overlooked by larger corporate providers, with real, ultrafast fibre broadband, improving the lives of even more Shrewsbury residents.

“My idea was to create video content about how Full Fibre can improve the digital lives of their customers and in the process, help them to bring faster connectivity to more people in my part of the country – which I have to say has hitherto been very poorly served. We began by talking to existing customers (on camera of course) and I was immediately impressed by the loyalty that had already been established amongst a growing band of happy Full Fibre consumers. We also filmed the team in a number of installations in and around Coleham, Belle Vue, Monkmoor and Cherry Orchard.” – Martin Chambers, Director and Editor, Think Video.  

“Martin was an absolute pleasure to work with and the residents who we interviewed were so charming and friendly. It’s great to actually meet the customers whose lives we’ve improved by installing a new fibre network. The video was better than we could have ever imagined and I hope viewers enjoy it and are able to see for themselves the many benefits of switching to Full Fibre!” said Hannah Boulton, Marketing Executive, Full Fibre.  

Full Fibre Limited, a service business for the telecommunications sector, was founded in 2017 to support the UK’s increasing demand for high bandwidth services with a full fibre network. The company operates as a wholesale platform providing competitive market choice for the consumer. Based in Exeter but with infrastructures across Devon, Herefordshire and Shropshire, Full Fibre Limited is providing high-quality and seamless broadband connections to an array of communities and businesses. 

Visit www.ineedfibre.com to find out further information.

