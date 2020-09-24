3pluk invests in employee futures with new training partnership

Growing Shropshire e-commerce fulfilment Company 3pluk are investing in employee futures with a new training partnership.

Emily Challender, Business Development Manager, SBC Training; Sam Audley, Accounts Assistant 3pluk ; Phil Beattie Warehouse Supervisor, 3pluk; Iwan Morgan, Warehouse Supervisor and Dave Wyatt, Managing Director of 3pluk

The firm are specialists in e-commerce fulfilment and integrated e-commerce technology solutions, supporting clients to grow their businesses, wherever they are based in the world.

Following a rebrand and further expansion of their services both in the UK and internationaly 3pluk have enlisted the support of local training provider, SBC Training to support the setup and commencement of their new training programme.



The 3pluk training programme will encompass a range of training opportunities for all existing and future employees and will include Warehouse Operative Level 2 and 3 training, Business Administration and Customer Service Apprenticeships and Higher-Level Apprenticeships, such as the Institute of Leadership and Management qualifications, alongside short courses in Health and Safety and First Aid at work.

Alex Carter, Account Manager at 3pluk comments “It is fantastic that all team members have been invested in and given the opportunity to take part in training. I am very much looking forward to learning with SBC Training.”



3pluk have been working with local training provider, SBC Training to support learners and build the most relevant and beneficial training courses for all team members. This has resulted in a holistic and flexible training offer, which suits the varied roles, within the business.



Dave Wyatt, Managing Director of 3pluk, highlights why training is so important for the team.

“We have a wealth of experience across the warehousing, logistics and technology sectors and cater for all e-commerce fulfilment requirements and software integrations. The new training programme will support all of this knowledge and learning and keep all team members up to date with new technologies and working practices, including lean management, and facilitating change. I am very much looking forward to supporting the team with their training, in partnership with the team of knowledgeable Assessors at SBC Training.”

