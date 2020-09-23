Recruitment company works with Shropshire estate agent to secure new jobs

A local recruitment company has worked with a Shropshire estate agent to buck the trend and secure new jobs for people during lockdown.

Laura Davies who runs Recruitment Pursuits Commercial

The Coronavirus has hit the recruitment industry hard over the last 6 months but local businesswoman Laura Davies who runs Recruitment Pursuits Commercial was not going to let a global pandemic destroy her successful and well-established business.

Laura who has worked within the recruitment industry for almost 20 years said:

“Before lockdown I had 14 live vacancies on from customers I have worked with for years, and watching every single one go “on hold” was heartbreaking, like everyone in the industry I took some time out to regroup and wasn’t going to give up.”

She noticed that the estate agent that she and her husband had dealt with to both buy their current home and sell their previous home had posted an advert on LinkedIn that they were recruiting so she reached out to CEO Mike Nettleton and the rest is history with nine people successfully recruited people into Nock Deighton since July.

Laura says “I know that Nock Deighton are a fantastic and well respected firm, and although I hadn’t recruited within this industry previously I was excited about getting my teeth stuck into something new, and took the time to understand what experiences they have had in the past, both good and bad, and made sure I understood their culture as a business so that I could get the right fit, and I can honestly say that Tom and the senior management team at Nock Deighton have been a pleasure to work with.”

Tom Skelley, Operations Director from Nock Deighton is delighted by the way Laura works “Recruitment can be a laborious process with many obstacles and challenges to overcome. Recruitment Pursuits have solved our own recruitment needs and made the process incredibly easy for us. The needs of the business have constantly been met and our culture has benefitted hugely from having those individuals sourced by Recruitment Pursuits Commercial join the company. We are extremely grateful for all their hard work and look forward to continuing our relationship with them going forward.”

The majority of the candidates’ Recruitment Pursuits have placed had been made redundant and Laura says “It’s so lovely to be able to help people whose lives have been affected by these awful economic times.”

Jess Appleby who was the first recruit into into Nock Deighton said: “Laura Davies helped me secure a new position following my relocation to Shropshire shortly after lockdown had eased. She was nothing less than brilliant to deal with; she was friendly, approachable and on hand to help whenever I needed her. Since starting at Nock Deighton I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time working for the company, I was made to feel welcome and part of the ‘family’ from the day I started. The team in Bridgnorth ensured I found my feet swiftly and have been a great asset in helping me familiarise myself with the property market in Shropshire.”

