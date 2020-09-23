13.1 C
Network Telecom expands Senior Leadership Team

By Shropshire Live Business

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has expanded its Senior Leadership Team with two key appointments.

Steve Webb and Paul Roscoe starting have joined Network Telecom

Steve Webb joins Network Telecom as Director of People and Culture, with Paul Roscoe starting as Director of Operations.

With a vast background in HR and a wealth of experience in the telecoms industry, Steve joins Network Telecom after 16 years at BT. Heading up the provider’s People and Culture department, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development, Steve will focus on Network Telecom’s employees, internal processes and company culture.

With over 20 years’ experience in operations and telecoms, Paul joins the business after 9 years at Vodafone. He will be leading Network Telecom’s engineering and support teams to ensure the best possible customer experience. Paul’s vision is to safeguard and augment the efficiency of the provider’s service operation to facilitate development and long-term success for both Network Telecoms and its customers.

Steve and Paul both join Network Telecom at a strategic level with the view to taking the business forward, continuing to grow the company across the UK and as a part of Enreach.

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer at Network Telecom, said of the appointments; “We’re thrilled to welcome Steve and Paul to the Network Telecom team. Both bring with them invaluable industry knowledge and will be pivotal to our future development as part of Enreach, in terms of product portfolio, customer experience and our company’s culture. We’ve got ambitious growth plans for the months ahead and Paul and Steve will be integral to our success.”

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
Business

