Shrewsbury web consultant launches his own venture

A Shrewsbury-based web consultant has decided to set up his own business to help Shropshire businesses navigate the world of digital marketing.

Ben Patterson has created SmartClick, an online Consultancy based in Shrewsbury, he is hoping to help local businesses get discovered through their digital presence. From help with website reviews and analysis, search engine optimisation, social media and everything digital marketing related.

Ben, who has over 10 years experience in ECommerce in the hospitality industry, thought he would use both his time and expertise to help local Shropshire businesses.

During the current pandemic, many businesses have been looking at how they can improve their online appearance and how to reach new customers digitally. Online marketing can be confusing at times and he is hoping SmartClick can show clients how they can be just as present online as bigger businesses.

He created the business after seeing the shift of traditional marketing methods to online and wants to help the ‘little guy’ with Free Online Presence reviews (Web Health Check), a free service to review their online presence to show any shortfalls or missed opportunities.

Ben commented: “Clients can then take the advice and then part ways with a battle plan or we can work to resolve the problems together with a simple hourly rate.”

