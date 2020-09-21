Shrewsbury town centre retail property sold to lighting company

A retail property in a prominent Shrewsbury town centre location has been sold to a company which specialise in LED lighting.

London House in Dogpole

London House on Dogpole, a charming double fronted, three-storey Grade II Listed building has been purchased by Modo UK Ltd.

The company manufactures products with partners at the forefront of LED technology, utilising the highest quality LED chips and power supplies to provide market leading products.

Toby Shaw, who marketed the property for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s an attractive building in a prominent town centre location fronting Dogpole.

“We are delighted to have completed a sale to Modo UK Ltd.

“The property offers stylishly presented and versatile accommodation throughout, with an open plan ground floor retail area with attractive glazed displays, fitted kitchen and rear courtyard.

“The first and second floors provide further retail and office space, with a stockroom and toilet facilities.”

