Local electrical contractors install life-saving equipment

Shropshire and Mid-Wales based electrical contractors, Nexus Electrics Ltd, has been working in collaboration with Oswestry BID to install life-saving public access defibrillators around local business parks to ensure safer working environments.

Manager at The Fort offices in Artillery Business Park, Jess Jones [R] Electrical Manager at Nexus Electrics Ady Ethelston

The work was carried out across the town, with one location being Artillery Business Park, an exciting redevelopment of the former WW1 and WW2 military base. The business park provides commercial units, serviced and virtual offices, and meeting room facilities to a huge range of businesses. The defibrillator installs are to ensure the safety of all workers in the area, meaning they are always within easy access of life-saving equipment.

Proudly carrying out electrical contracting for Shropshire and Mid-Wales through day-to-day work and through their Giving Back Scheme, Nexus Electrics felt it only right that they continue to provide for their community with these life-saving installs.

With recent times highlighting the importance of health and safety and community, this collaborative project only supports this further.

Director of Nexus Electrics, Mr Ian Hodgkiss, said: “Working to help local businesses feel safe in their workplace is a huge part of what we do. The safety and welfare of the people of Shropshire is so important to us and we are proud to work with other local businesses to create positive change.”

Nexus Electrics Ltd is a family owned and run company, servicing Shropshire and Mid-Wales. Nexus offers a wide range of electrical services to the highest industry and regulatory standards, whilst being completely community focused.

This is reflected in the work they provide for many local charities, including homeless shelters, food banks, college and apprenticeship schemes, and supporting local children’s football team, The Dragons.

The defibrillator installs Nexus Electrics carried out in collaborations with Oswestry BID, mean local people can be assured that their safety and welfare is of the upmost priority.

Mr Hodgkiss said: “Taking care of health and safety within businesses, so business owners can focus on their growth and getting back on their feet, is something we take great pride in here at Nexus Electrics. We are excited to see this Oswestry BID project develop as we continue to provide community defibrillation equipment. This is another step in the right direction to make our workplaces safer and we look forward to working on further projects that help take care of the community in more ways than one.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...