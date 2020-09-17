Macbryde Homes roll out Housebuilder Pro software

Macbryde Homes is the latest construction firm to use Housebuilder Pro Software, which is now being used outside Shropshire for the first time.

Alicia Foulkes, Office Administrator at Macbryde, Josh Welch (HBP) and Sarah Sellers, Customer Care Co-ordinator at Macbryde

The firm based across North Wales and the North West of England adds to the rapidly growing list of companies using the pioneering new software aimed at medium-sized house builder.

Created by Shoothill Ltd based in Shrewsbury the product provides full end to send suite that takes a new home from initial sales enquiry through to choices, snag reporting and resolution and a comprehensive document repository.

Caryl Russell, Sales Manager, at Macbryde said: “We’ve been looking for the best software solution that could fulfil our specific needs for quite a while now and we have had time to compare many of the products on the market. When we saw Housebuilder Pro and its capabilities, we knew we had found the right software for our business.

“For us, one of the biggest attractions to it was that it was obvious that Housebuilder Pro has been designed from the ground up by house builders, for house builders, and given the fact that its always evolving with new features making this decision was pretty much a no-brainer”.

Nick Taylor, Business Development Manager, at Housebuilder Pro said: “With over 30 years’ experience in the industry Macbryde Homes are one of the of the regions most respected house builders, and so seeing them choose our software to power their business at each stage of the house sale from managing their sales prospects, customers, choices, snags and aftercare is further vindication that we have a great product and one that’s sorely needed out there”

“We’re absolutely delighted that Macbryde Homes have chosen Housebuilder Pro and are proud to be working with Caryl, Sarah and the team.”

Simon Jeavons, COO at Shoothill added: “Housebuilder Pro is the result of years of developing software within the property industry and we saw a gap in the market for software that’s available for a reasonable price.

“These rapid sales are confirmation to us that we were right to bring HBP to market. Housebuilder Pro fulfils a much needed niche in the market and we are already seeing some major successes for our customers using our software.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...