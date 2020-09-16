Shropshire HR firm expands into Chester and Wrexham

An award winning HR consultant has expanded by launching a second HR business and welcoming two new faces.

Niamh Kelly (back left) with Aleesha Skett (middle) and Laura Bray who will front The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester

Níamh Kelly launched The HR Dept Shropshire in May 2018, a company which provides employment law and human resources support to small and medium sized businesses, and won the Start-up Business of the Year Award at last year’s Midlands Business Networking Awards.

The success of the company led to the launch of The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester on September 1, which is being fronted by experienced Senior HR Consultant Laura Bray. Ms Kelly has also added Apprentice HR Consultant Aleesha Skett to her team to help meet the increased overall demand for the company’s services.

“More and more businesses are understanding the need for professional advice concerning HR and employment law and the importance of getting it right from the start to prevent problems further down the road,” said Ms Kelly.

“The HR Dept Shropshire has been very successful and the time is now right to expand the business. I am delighted to welcome Laura and Aleesha to the team and look forward to working with them in helping an ever-increasing client base through the often complex and demanding world of HR and employment law.

“Aleesha is an honours graduate from the University of Wolverhampton and is our newest member of staff having joined the team this month (SEPT).

“She was awarded the Oxford University Press Law Prize for outstanding contributions to the Law School, which included her pro bono work in the University’s Legal Advice Centre.

“Aleesha joins us as Apprentice HR consultant, has more than three years experience working in HR, specialises in contracts and handbooks and has a particular interest in employee relations.

“Laura started in early August, has worked in HR for more than 30 years and was the ideal choice to be the face of the new HR Dept Wrexham and Chester business – she lives in the area and knows it very well.

“The decision to expand came after a need was identified for a dedicated, professional HR service to support the small and medium sized businesses in that area.”

Aleesha, 24, from Trench, Telford, said: “Both Níamh and The HR Dept could not have been more welcoming and friendly.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved with projects led by Níamh and Laura and assisting them in whatever way I can to build on the knowledge and experience I already have, including the development of contracts and employee handbooks. I will also be studying towards my CIPD Level 5.

“I worked for more than two years as an HR Administrator dealing with mainly handbooks and contracts and taking on low level ER cases with the guidance of consultants. I then took maternity leave before working as a trainee HR Consultant with a very similar job role.

“My hopes are to continue working alongside Níamh and Laura once I have qualified in my CIPD, continuing to expand my knowledge and confidence even further as a qualified HR Consultant whilst helping to grow the client base. I feel this position will bring much more opportunity and progression for me and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...