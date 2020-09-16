16.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Housebuilder welcomes charity bids from community groups

By Shropshire Live Business

A housebuilder which has donated more than £300,000 to groups supporting people aged over 70 during the pandemic is re-opening its charity fund to all groups.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands launched Community Champions in 2015 with a view to helping a wide range of community causes such as village halls, sports clubs, friendship groups and foodbanks across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire with two donations of up to £1,000 made locally every month.

However, as the nation began to feel the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, the housebuilder refocused its efforts and supported elderly communities in most need of support.

The change came into effect in April and since then more than 4,000 applications have been received and Persimmon Homes has donated £320,000 to 320 causes, including the Royal Voluntary Service (Shrewsbury) and MHA Lichfield Live at Home scheme.

Now the company is reopening the scheme for all groups within the community once again.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “The effects of COVID-19 have been far reaching and all our communities have been affected, but a great deal of good has come out of adversity.

“It has been heart-warming to see how people have united and rallied together to help the most vulnerable people in our society, whether it has been providing practical help with shopping and prescriptions, to transport or emotional support and providing a friendly face at what has been a very lonely time.

“We are proud to have been able to lend our support to the over 70s by targeting our donations, but we feel the time is now right to open our Community Champions fund to all walks of life again.”

The Community Champions initiative is run by all of Persimmon Homes’ 31 operating businesses together with its Plc head office, with £64,000 donated nationally every month. Since it was launched in 2015, the Community Champions scheme has donated more than £3m to approximately 3,500 groups.

Stephen added: “We have always believed in supporting the communities where we build, especially grassroot activities, and we look forward to seeing thousands more applications from a wide cross section of groups.”

To apply to Community Champions and make an online application, visit:  www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

Shropshire Live Business
Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
News

Little Waitrose on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Waitrose to close Shrewsbury store

Waitrose has today revealed plans to close its Shrewsbury town centre store later this year.
Stuart Tyrer and former Mayor Anthony Lowe presenting his shield

Wellington heroes receive recognition

A group of ‘local heroes’ from a Shropshire town have been rewarded at an annual ceremony to recognise their contribution to the community.
West Mercia Police welcomes changes in legislation

West Mercia Police has welcomed proposals for changes in the law which will see the maximum sentence for those convicted of assaulting police officers and other emergency workers doubled.
Sport

Andy McKinney has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: ©Telford Tigers & Lauren Rankin Photography

McKinney makes Tigers return

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Andy McKinney for the 2020/21 season.
Shropshire Academy looking for runs during Sunday’s friendly against Herefordshire’s 2nd XI at Shifnal

Encouraging future for Shropshire’s promising cricketers

Shropshire’s Head of Academy Ian Roe insists the county’s talented group of young cricketers have the ability to challenge for regular first-team places.
Mo played cricket for Wellington for seven years from the age of 15

Entrepreneur Mo gives something back to Wellington cricket club

Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry says he is delighted to be able to give something back to the Shropshire cricket club which provided him with some of his most ‘transformational’ experiences.
Business

Niamh Kelly (back left) with Aleesha Skett (middle) and Laura Bray who will front The HR Dept Wrexham and Chester

Shropshire HR firm expands into Chester and Wrexham

An award winning HR consultant has expanded by launching a second HR business and welcoming two new faces.
Robert Oakes, Director of DKL Rubber Ltd with Stuart Rea of FBC Manby Bowdler

Specialist rubber engineering firm continues to grow with further acquisition

DKL Rubber Ltd of Wem has continued its acquisition drive with the purchase of Lancashire-based Techmould a specialist in vacuum moulding.
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

AceOn wins National Housing Federation supplier approval

Pioneering energy storage and battery company AceOn has clinched a new partnership deal as part of an ambitious strategic plan to help it expand.
Features

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice chair

New Chair of Severn Hospice ready for next chapter

A charity which cares for local families living with incurable illness has welcomed a new Chair to its board of trustees – who has paid tribute to her predecessor.
Former Telford College artist working with Netflix and other big names

A glittering career as an award-winning illustrator and designer has put Matt Jones on a global stage - working with some of the world’s best-known brands.
Ian and Thomas with their dad Ian and older brother, Daniel, who are also taking part in the challenge

Twins to take on National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of hospital charities

Twin brothers are to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of two hospital charities close to their hearts.
Entertainment

Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
