AceOn wins National Housing Federation supplier approval

By Shropshire Live Business

Pioneering energy storage and battery company AceOn has clinched a new partnership deal as part of an ambitious strategic plan to help it expand.

Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

The Telford-based AceOn Group has been approved as an official sector supplier by the National Housing Federation (NHF), which represents almost 800 housing associations across the country.

The approval comes just a month after the company was appointed an approved partner by APSE Energy – part of the influential Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE).

AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington said the NHF approval was a massive boost for the Stafford Park company, which has developed a market-leading Virtual Power Plant to help housing providers meet climate change targets.

“This is a very exciting development for everyone at the AceOn Group. The National Housing Federation is a hugely-respected organisation whose members provide homes for around six million people, so to be an approved supplier is a huge step for us.

“All housing associations are working to make their homes more energy efficient and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions so that the country meets its legal obligation to have zero net emissions by 2050.

“Our Virtual Power Plant provides an energy storage system which can be both retro-fitted and installed in new developments and is small enough to fit in a cupboard under stairs. It has huge potential to help housing associations, local authorities and developers across the country meet new climate change and carbon emission targets, reduce their tenants’ electricity bills and provide a new income stream for these organisations to support their investment in Renewables.

“To be the only partner/supplier of domestic renewable energy generation and storage for both APSE Energy and the NHF puts us in a unique position.”

AceOn is already working with The Wrekin Housing Group and BEW Electrical Wholesalers to install green energy systems into nearly 70 existing homes and a further 11 new builds.

The company is the full energy storage provider for the showcase scheme, supplying solar panels, inverters and 7kWh batteries to allow the homes to capture solar energy and then store it in the most efficient and environmentally-friendly way for later use.

“We believe this project will act as a beacon for local authorities and housing associations around the country and demonstrate just how effective our Virtual Power Plant can be in helping meet our environmental responsibilities,” added Richard.

Louise Venton, business development account manager at the National Housing Federation, said:

“The National Housing Federation are delighted to have AceOn on board as a Sector Supplier. We look forward to helping them build connections in the housing sector and support our members to meet net zero carbon targets. We understand the importance of this and welcome the positive difference that can be made to achieve the 2050 target.”

Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

