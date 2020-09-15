Aaron & Partners continues expansion with new hire

Shrewsbury-based legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of a specialist Solicitor to support its fast-growing Wills, Trusts and Tax department.

Thomas Wardle, newly appointed Wills, Trusts and Tax solicitor at Aaron & Partners

Thomas Wardle joins the team, which is ranked as one of the best in the country by the industry’s highly regarded Legal 500 directory, following increasing demand from private clients.

Since graduating from Staffordshire University, Thomas has worked at legal practices across the Midlands and will now use his experience to support the team across a number of key areas.

His appointment comes shortly after the firm announced a raft of strategic promotions across its Shropshire office as it continues to expand its reach in the region.

“Aaron & Partners has a fantastic reputation for providing clients with the highest levels of service and I’m incredibly proud to be joining such a well-respected team,” said Thomas.

“I’m confident my skills and experience can support the firm in its continued growth.”

Lynda Richards, a Wills Trusts and Tax Partner at Aaron & Partners and full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) – an international professional body for advisors specialising in inheritance and succession planning – leads the Shrewsbury team.

She said: “I’m delighted to welcome Thomas to our Wills, Trusts and Tax team in Shrewsbury, as the demand for new instructions continues to grow in the region.

“During these uncertain times, it’s vital that individuals can access the right advice and support to ensure their wealth and assets are secured for the future. We pride ourselves on working closely with our clients to guide them through every stage of the process.

“Thomas will be a fantastic addition to our team in Shrewsbury and his experience and knowledge will ensure we can continue to provide expert legal advice for our private clients.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...