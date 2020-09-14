Local recruiters take the future of business to a new level

Local recruitment firm, Team4You, is continuing with their progressive approach to recruitment by celebrating their latest expansion with a virtual networking event for local businesses.

Branch Manager at Team4You Jess Bailey, Operations Director at Team4You Nick Lewis

Following a period of growth, Team4You recently expanded into new office premises on Shrewsbury Business Park.

Known for their innovative and ethical approach to recruitment, Team4You felt celebrating their success should be no different. With government guidelines still needing to be followed, Team4You took to Zoom to celebrate their office move, hosting a virtual office party for local businesses to attend.

The event was designed to introduce their contacts to one another, present the creative and responsive changes Team4You is bringing to the recruitment industry, and the positive effects that will have on local business growth.

Team4You is already well-equipped to help businesses grow during this current climate, with video being a huge part of their existing recruitment process. All candidates create a video answering questions designed by Team4You and the employer for the position they are hiring for.

This innovative idea is designed to help the candidate showcase themselves better and for the employer to get a real feel for the candidate before committing to an interview.

Jess Bailey, Branch Manager at Team4You, said “Business is all about people. Having the right people on your team is how you grow, develop and ultimately succeed. Our office party was about celebrating our innovative approach to recruitment, what this means for local businesses and introducing our contacts to likeminded business people, so we can all grow together. It really is The People Effect”

Many local businesses attended the virtual office party, to cheers the expansion of Team4You and the opportunity this provides for growth within their own business.

One attendee, Mr Andy Rao, Co-Founder of local marketing agency, Codebreak, said “Attending Team4You’s event was a breath of fresh air. Often recruitment can be a daunting process but Team4You’s honest and innovative approach makes growing your business a much easier task. We are excited to work with them further as they support our business growth and other local businesses”

Team4You is grateful for all the support they have received from local businesses and they are excited to give back and help them grow. Team4You’s expansion aims to support both businesses and people looking for work throughout Shropshire, to bounce back.

