Telford international trade specialist provides post-transition support to businesses

An international trade specialist from Telford is joining forces with one of the region’s biggest business support networks to provide practical advice to companies on global trading following the UK transition period.

Anton Gunter, Managing Director of Telford-based Global Freight Services

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services, will host a free webinar in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) on September 24, between 2pm and 3pm.

The hour-long session – UK Transition and the New Frontier –will provide essential insights into global trade challenges likely to arise following the end of the UK transition period in December and will provide businesses with an opportunity to have their questions answered.

The webinar is open to FSB members and non-members and those interested in taking part can sign up here.

Mr Gunter said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses who are already trading overseas or for those thinking about taking their venture international to understand in more detail how the new trade rules and regulations will impact on their operations.

“The session will look at customs documentation, licensing and certification, new taxes and duties and there will also be an opportunity for business owners to get answers to specific questions they may have or talk about specific challenges they face.

“The key thing is for businesses to be as prepared as they can be for a new trading landscape in 2021.

“The UK’s exit from the EU will have an impact on trade across the rest of the world and not just markets within Europe so every single business involved in any kind of overseas transactions will need to be ready for the changes.”

Caroline Lavelle, FSB’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re pleased to be delivering this webinar as part of FSB’s ongoing programme of support to small businesses. There’s a growing appetite for information and advice on how to prepare for the future.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...