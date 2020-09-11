Reech launches new website to commemorate 11 years

Shropshire marketing agency Reech has launched a new website in celebration of their upcoming 11th anniversary in October.

The new Reech website

Founded in 2009, Reech is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency based on Shrewsbury Business Park.



Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, commented on the website project: “Over the past few years, the team have been incredibly busy producing fantastic work for our clients, launching exciting new services and building lots of websites.

“As we quickly approach our 11th birthday, we felt it was time to turn some of our

attention to our own website. Since 2009, the agency has grown considerably, but

the existing website was outdated and no longer reflected the Reech brand.

“In recent months, the team at Reech have worked incredibly hard to design a

website that is fresh in design with improved functionality and clear navigation to

enhance overall user experience. With its modern aesthetic and full list of client services, including our new SEO and Social Media offering, the new website reflects exactly who Reech is as an agency and exactly what the team here are capable of.”



Adam Preece, Head of Design at Reech, commented on the website launch: “The latest website design trends call for a clean, modern look that caters to both mobile and desktop interfaces. The new website portrays a strong brand image and

encapsulates the skillset amongst the team at Reech.”

Chris Murray, Head of Development at Reech, said: “How a website functions and responds is equally important as design. With faster loading times, clear navigation links and improved site architecture, the optimised Reech website will provide an enhanced user experience on both desktop and mobile platforms.”

The new website can be found at www.reech.media

