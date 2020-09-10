15.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Shropshire digital agency wins major contract to build online car-buying platform

By Shropshire Live Business

The JT Hughes Group, which operates the Honda, Hyundai and Mitsubishi franchises in Shropshire and Mid-Wales, has awarded a six-figure contract to Shropshire digital agency Built For Now Limited. The decision follows a competitive tender against two national specialist automotive e-commerce platform providers.

John Hughes (Managing Director of the JT Hughes Group) pictured with Paul Tench (Group Sales Director) and Ian Jones (Group Aftersales Director)
The three-year contract represents the first time that every step in the car buying process can be completed in one place online, in one sitting, in Shropshire.

The car-buying portal will provide car buyers with the ability to shop more than 200 used vehicles, secure a guaranteed part exchange valuation for their existing car and fund the vehicle according to their individual budget criteria, using a range of finance package deals. Customers will be able to sign contracts, and receive delivery or pickup of the vehicle from one of JT Hughes showrooms in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown (Mid-Wales)  

John Hughes, Managing Director of JT Hughes said: “Ultimately, our objective is to give customers the flexibility and control to buy their vehicle however they prefer, be it online, or from one of our dealerships, or a hybrid of both.  Contrary to popular belief, digital car buying is less about technology and more about people and strategy. We chose Built For Now as they have a proven track record in digital strategy, coupled with developing bespoke digital applications.”

In a recent survey by Google on trends shaping the automotive industry’s approach to a new normal; UK search interest for “dealership near me” dropped more than 70% in February 2020 to April 2020. However, car shoppers still want to engage with vehicles as they would at a dealership; they just want that experience to be closer to home.

Seven out of 10 car shoppers indicated that they would prefer to finish the purchase at a non-dealer hand-over area, while one out of two car shoppers would prefer to sign all necessary documents electronically.

Commenting on winning the contract, Nicky Spiteri, Managing Director of Built For Now: “We are delighted to have been entrusted by the JT Hughes Group with the complete design, custom build and integration of their e-commerce strategy. Digital is not just a nice-to-have enabler of the automotive shopping experience; it is the new core of the automotive shopping experience. This is an exciting project, and we look forward to working in close partnership with JT Hughes over the next three years.”

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
