Pipekit partners with Shrewsbury Town in the Community for third year

Pipekit has put pen to paper this week as it secures a third year as a partner with Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

Martyn Rowlands putting pen to paper and Jamie Edwards CEO at STITC

The Shrewsbury based specialist in pressure pipework and drainage for building and industry values the importance of community and sees local partnerships as integral to the business and its workforce.

Commenting on the new signing, Martyn Rowlands, M.D of Pipekit said: “Re-signing as a Friend of the Community partner for Shrewsbury Town in the Community was a given for us. It is such a valuable organisation for our community; doing some fantastic and integral work which often goes under the radar.” He continues: “At this time, as we recover from the Covid pandemic, the services that Shrewbury Town in the Community offer will be needed more than ever. So really we saw it as a duty to continue to support the community we both work and live in.”

During the last six months the charity has had to quickly adapt its regular programmes to ensure that through Covid all its participants were looked after. Various online and digital resources were created and launched such as #Shrewsbury@Home, which allowed anyone to sign up for free and access regular resources and the ShrewsFamily initiative, which saw over 200 isolation packages delivered to vulnerable or shielding Shrewsbury Town fans. The importance of community partnerships working for the community has never been more apparent.

Speaking on Pipekit’s renewal, Jamie Edwards, CEO of Shrewbury Town in the Community said: “We are delighted to extend our Friend of the Community partnership with Pipekit for another year. It’s great to have the support of such a community focused business. Pipekit and Martyn’s support extends further than a monetary donation; they are genuine advocates for the work we do across Shropshire.”

He continues: “Pipekit’s partnership will help support a number of current and upcoming projects that will be assisting those looking to get back into employment, suffering through loneliness and the inevitable catch up required in local schools. Without our Friends of the Community partners we simply couldn’t continue to make the impact we do.”

2020 has been a challenging year for Pipekit but having brought all staff back from furlough and recording promising sales over the summer months, Martyn and the team are optimistic that the road to recovery is attainable.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...