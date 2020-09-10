New Shropshire business discovers ground-breaking sanitiser to turn the tide on COVID-19

Jessica Liebich from Shrewsbury has launched an innovative range of alcohol-free hand sanitisers and cleaning products that offer long-lasting protection, that are already changing the face of the sanitiser industry.

Jessica Liebich has launched an innovative range of alcohol-free hand sanitisers and cleaning products

Pure Reyn’s alcohol-free products were originally created for the aviation industry and MOD, and have been modified to set a new standard in combatting the spread of coronavirus.

Due to a unique formula comprising of a dermatologically tested active ingredient, Pure Reyn products build an invisible barrier to germs and viruses that last up to 24 hours on skin and up to 30 days on surfaces. The hand sanitiser doubles up as an instant moisturiser which means no more dry, sore, cracked hands.

All Pure Reyn products have been 100% tested and certified to British and international standards, proving they are effective against all human coronaviruses, including COVID-19, as well as influenza, rubella, measles and more, without building up a superbug resistance.

Jessica Liebich said, “I want our products to redefine the way we approach virus control. We shouldn’t be using harmful chemicals on little hands, that are flammable, hazardous and an irritant to skin. Most people do not realise that 80% of germs come from hand contact, and alcohol-based sanitisers only provide protection until you touch the next contaminated surface. Unfortunately, alcohol based products can dry and crack skin, which allows infection in.

“Our high quality, aqueous based sanitiser solutions are alcohol and fragrance free, environmentally friendly, and provide continual protection for up to 24 hours on skin. Our products kill 99.999% of bacteria, germs, and viruses within 60 seconds of use, providing unparalleled reassurance. Our products are pH balanced which is gentle on skin and actively moisturise. As children head back to school we can offer them protection that is kind on small hands but powerful on viruses.

“We plan to lead the way in providing innovative, sanitising solutions that allow families, business and organisations to feel more normal again.”

The company has pledged to donate a percentage of profits to local Shrewsbury charity, Share, who work with people affected by addiction. The charity choice is made more poignant by recent reports that addicts have been drinking alcohol based hand sanitiser left out for public use.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...