End of an era at Morris Lubricants as one of its longest-serving employees retires

One of Morris Lubricants’ longest-serving employees has decided to hang up his work boots and hi-vis jacket this week.

Morris Lubricants’ managing director Andrew Goddard (left) with Kenny Crane

Kenny Crane, who is in his forty-first year at Morris Lubricants, having started work at the Shrewsbury-based company back in 1980, is retiring from his role with the company.

Having spent twenty-six years on the bulk filling line, Kenny has the achievement of filling more litres of the world-famous Morris oil than anyone else in the 151-year history of the company.

Kenny is looking forward to his well-earned retirement: “I’m looking forward to having the time to go and renovate my house but I’ve had a brilliant forty plus years at Morris. So much has changed since I started, with so many different types of oil nowadays and the maximum quantity of oil going from 700 litres to 1500 litres in the bulk tanks.”

Kenny added that the family aspect of working at Morris Lubricants is something he is grateful for: “I’ve seen Director David Goddard, with his sons and Executive Chairmen Andrew and Edward and my sons Mark and Daniel both work here too, so the positive family environment is here for us all to see. Morris Lubricants has been a big part of our family, and one that I am thankful to see continue. The team here are a great bunch of people and I will miss them all.”

Kenny has no plans on retiring and sitting back though, as well as working on the house, he is a keen motorcycling enthusiast, so he plans on spending a fair amount of time on his Honda CB 500F. He also has nine grandchildren, with another on the way in a months’ time, so he is excited about the prospect of spending more time with them and his wife Wendy.

