Telford businessman raises over £1,100 for hospice

The owner of a Shropshire valeting business is looking forward to his next challenge after presenting a cheque for £1,145 to a charity.

From left, medical director Professor Derek Willis, area fundraiser Hannah Gamston, both from Severn Hospice, and Andrew Bowcott from Ovenu

Andrew Bowcott handed the donation to Severn Hospice and hinted of future fundraisers in the pipeline.

The owner of Ovenu Telford South pledged to support the charity after hearing how it lost the ability to fundraise during lockdown.

The 40-year-old, from Doseley, who was forced to temporarily close his start-up following the coronavirus pandemic, pledged to donate 10 per cent of his first three months’ takings when he started trading again.

He reopened his business on May 18 and has been determined to support the hospice ever since.

Andrew said: “My wife and I were both widowed young, so we understand the important role hospices play and the support they need to help families.

“I was inspired by the amazing work healthcare workers do and wanted to do something in return to show my appreciation. I decided to support Severn Hospice because they’re local and help thousands of families each year; and hearing about the difficulties they faced during lockdown only made me more determined to help.”

He added: “It’s not going to stop here; I’ve really enjoyed helping Severn Hospice and plan to do more fundraiser, so watch this space.”

The hospice was forced to stop its key fundraising activities when the country went into lockdown in March, which resulted in it losing the ability to raise £100,000 a week.

Hannah Gamston, area fundraiser at Severn Hospice, added: “We’re amazed at Andrew’s generosity and can’t thank him enough for his support.

“Andrew’s donation will make a real difference to our families; we simply couldn’t do what we do without supporters like him.”

For more information visit https://www.severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/fundraise-for-us/

